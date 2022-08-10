I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES Comes to Nutley Little Theatre Next Month

NLT presents one of Neil Simon's lesser known plays "I Ought To Be in Pictures," directed by Alex Oleksij.

I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES is the story of Herb Tucker, a man who, sixteen years earlier walked out on his wife and children in New York to pursue a career as a screenwriter in Hollywood. One day his now nineteen-year old daughter, Libby, shows up at his door. Wanting to get into the movies as an actress, Libby expects Herb to help her as recompense for the years of neglect. A product of Neil Simon's mature period, I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES combines comedy, drama and moments of genuine tenderness.

The cast includes:

Melody Appel as Libby Tucker

Jonathan Rudolph as Herb Tucker

Rachelle Renage as Steffy Blondell

The crew includes Janis Wolfe as Stage Manager, Alex Oleksij as set designer/builder and Anne Simpson as Sound & Light Operator.

Performances are:

September 9, 10, 16, 17, 22, 23 & 24 at 8:00 PM and September 11, 18, & 24 at 2:00 PM

Nutley Little Theatre is located at 47 Erie Place in Nutley New Jersey.

For more information, please visit NutleyLittleTheatre.com or follow them on Facebook: @NutleyLittleTheatre and Instagram: @NutleyLittleTheatreNJ