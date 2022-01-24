Hudson Theatre Works to Present Eugene O'Neill Festival

"Desire Under the Elms," Eugene O'Neill's masterpiece of erotic desire takes a Greek tragedy and sets it on an American Gothic farmstead. The son can see that his father's new young wife plans to push him out. His passionate hatred for her is only matched by hers for him. Blinded by passion, they are set on a collision course.

"Hughie," is about Erie, a high-rolling gambler at a single-occupancy hotel. He and Hughie were confidants. Hughie admired Erie for his bold lifestyle and Erie considered Hughie his good luck charm. When Hughie dies unexpectedly, Erie's luck changes for the worse and he finds himself in dire straits. Then Erie meets the new night clerk who reminds him enough of Hughie that he takes the gamble that his luck is about to change.

Festival Package: See both shows for $30 / Seniors & Students $20. Select your showtimes and the discounted rate will appear when you check out.

Desire features Co-founder and Managing Director, Gregory Erbach, (Body of an American, Of Mice and Men and Uncle Vanya) as Cabot, Tony Knotts, (Master Harold and the Boys, Tranquil) as Ephraim, Ryan Natalino, (Hamlet, Bunnies) as Abbie, and Dale Monroe, (Grapes of Wrath, The Elephant Man) and Michael Gardiner (Eric Bogosian's new play 1 + 1, The Pillowman) as the brothers, Simeon and Peter.

Hughie features Nick Hardin, (Christoper Durang's, Nature and Purpose of The Universe, The A-Team, Riptide, Code Red, General Hospital) as Erie and Adrian E. Wattenmaker (Assistant Director, Between Riverside and Crazy, Law & Order), as the night clerk.

Directed by Artistic Director Frank Licato, set design, Gregory Erbach, lighting, Josh Hemmo, original music/sound design, Donald Stark, costumes, Ann Lowe, stage manager, Dawn D'Arrigo, props, Beatriz Esteban-Messina, and fight choreography by Rick Sordelet.

Hudson Theatre Works is committed to low ticket prices, so everyone can enjoy live theatre. It celebrates ensemble collaboration as well as artistic risk through its permanent company, guest artists, partner institutions and the surrounding community. It is dedicated to a rugged aesthetic which seeks to tell stories, both new and old, classic and contemporary, that reflect our lives, relationships and the world today. Hudson Theatre Works' primary focus is on bringing a Living Theatre community to Hudson County, and the wider metropolitan area through performance, affordable pricing, outreach and theatre arts instruction. Hudson Theatre works is a professional Equity company and a proud member of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

We are requiring that all audience members wear masks and show proof of vaccination. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Tickets available at: www.hudsontheatreworks.org

Each show runs about 90 minutes or less without an intermission.

Performance Details:

Hudson Theatre Works

"Theatre On The Edge"

presents

our

Eugene O'Neill Festival

February 9 - February 27

featuring

"Desire Under the Elms"

Thursday through Saturday @8PM

and Sunday @7pm

and

"Hughie"

Wednesdays @8PM and Saturday and Sunday @3pm

At

Theatre at the Wilson School

80 Hauxhurst Avenue

Weehawken, NJ 07086

Tickets $25/$15 Seniors/Students

