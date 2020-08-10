The festival continues with work that includes, FLIGHT FEATHERS by John Patrick Shanley and more.

Hudson Theatre Works' Virtual Festival continues. New work will appear every Wednesday and Thursday at 6pm on Hudson Theatre Works YouTube Channel and Instagram account respectively. Donations to various organizations will be listed including Hudson Theatre Works.

There is nothing more important to the long-term vitality of American theatre as an art form than the nurturing of new voices. During these extraordinary times, Hudson Theatre Works is engaged in keeping theatre alive. The Virtual Festival will present readings of new short plays by contemporary playwrights, giving them and the actors involved, an opportunity to share their work.

These are new works written especially for the Virtual Festival. The festival continues with work that includes, "Flight Feathers" by John Patrick Shanley, academy award winner for Doubt, performed by Daniel Oreskes, Neil LaBute's "Mono," performed by Elizabeth Masucci, also Gino Diiorio, Mark SaFranko, Joanne Hoersch, Todd Hilsee, Debbie Bernstein, Valerie Stack Dodge, Dorian DeMichele, Kevin Cristaldi, Perry Guzzi, Robert Clem and Michael Puzzo.

For more information go to www.hudsontheatreworks.com.

Also starting this week on Friday at 6pm, Hudson Theatre Works will be releasing Archival Footage of past productions on it's YouTube channel as well. Starting with 'Haunted Lives' by John Pielmeier.

