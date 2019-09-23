Hudson Theatre Works Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of THE BODY OF AN AMERICAN

Hudson Theatre Works will present the New Jersey Premiere of "The Body of an American."

Canadian photojournalist Paul Watson is haunted by the words he heard a dead soldier say as he took the photo, in 1993, that would win him the Pulitzer Prize and reshape American foreign policy. Playwright Dan O'Brien, struggling with ghosts of his own, reaches out to Watson, and the two forge a friendship as they reckon with the traumas that have shaped their lives.

"The Body of an American" is a bold, radically theatrical and poetic true story that ranges from Afghanistan and Iraq to the Canadian High Arctic. Two actors play more than thirty roles in an exhilarating new form of documentary drama. The Winner of the inaugural Edward Kennedy Prize, the Horton Foote Prize for Outstanding New American Play, and the PEN Award for Drama.

Set Design by Gregory Erbach, Projection by Sarah Clarehart, Lighting by Domino Mannheim, Costumes by Ann Lowe, Music/Sound by Donald Stark, and Stage Managed by Dawn M. D'Arrigo.

For more information or questions, go to www.hudsontheatreworks.org and for tickets go tohudsontheatreworks.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets are $25.00 in keeping with Hudson Theatre Works' policy of low price tickets. The show is sponsored by Weehawken Mayor Richard Turner and the city council, UBS, The Campbell Foundation, Actors Equity and Walmart.





