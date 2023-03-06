Hudson Theatre Works Presents Lilian Hellman's LITTLE FOXES

Hudson Theatre Works is starting its 10th season of plays by women playwrights with "The Little Foxes," by Lillian Hellman.

Iconic playwright Lillian Hellman's searing tale of family betrayal and corruption ignites the stage in this explosive revival. Ben and Oscar Hubbard stand to earn millions funding an industrialized cotton mill, if they can get their sister Regina's husband to help finance their scheme. His refusal sets off a violent series of betrayals, which shatters the Hubbard clan's genteel façade and lays bare their ruthless pursuit of wealth.

The play includes Quinn Cassavale (Curse of the Starving Class), Kevin Cristaldi (Curse of the Starving Class, Blacklist, Succession), Nick Hardin (Hughie, A Behanding in Spokane,), BC Miller (Bunnies, Machinal), Dale Monroe (Desire Under the Elms, Defiance ), Sara Giacomini (The Ghost Train, A Christmas Carol), Mikey Miller (Spring Awakening, West Side Story), Chase Newhart (To Kill a Mockingbird, A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Forum), Todd Toure and La Shan Branham.

The show is directed by Frank Licato produced and stage designed by Gregory Erbach, lighting by John Shimrock, Costumes by Ann Lowe, Sound Design/Music by Donald Stark, props by Beatriz Esteban-Messina, Stage Managed by Dawn D'Arrigo and Assistant Stage Managed by Gus McMahon.