Hudson Theatre Works Presents Lilian Hellman's LITTLE FOXES

Performances run March 16th - April 2nd.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Hudson Theatre Works is starting its 10th season of plays by women playwrights with "The Little Foxes," by Lillian Hellman.

Iconic playwright Lillian Hellman's searing tale of family betrayal and corruption ignites the stage in this explosive revival. Ben and Oscar Hubbard stand to earn millions funding an industrialized cotton mill, if they can get their sister Regina's husband to help finance their scheme. His refusal sets off a violent series of betrayals, which shatters the Hubbard clan's genteel façade and lays bare their ruthless pursuit of wealth.

The play includes Quinn Cassavale (Curse of the Starving Class), Kevin Cristaldi (Curse of the Starving Class, Blacklist, Succession), Nick Hardin (Hughie, A Behanding in Spokane,), BC Miller (Bunnies, Machinal), Dale Monroe (Desire Under the Elms, Defiance ), Sara Giacomini (The Ghost Train, A Christmas Carol), Mikey Miller (Spring Awakening, West Side Story), Chase Newhart (To Kill a Mockingbird, A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Forum), Todd Toure and La Shan Branham.

The show is directed by Frank Licato produced and stage designed by Gregory Erbach, lighting by John Shimrock, Costumes by Ann Lowe, Sound Design/Music by Donald Stark, props by Beatriz Esteban-Messina, Stage Managed by Dawn D'Arrigo and Assistant Stage Managed by Gus McMahon.




Creative partners Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski and Charlotte Kirkby have become very skilled at unearthing the forgotten plays of yesteryear and breathing new life into them.  Their current endeavor is the rare revival of a 1922 comedy - The Dover Road by A. A. Milne, running March 10 through March 26. Check out the photos here!
Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, will present the Lloyd Kaufman's cult film classic, THE TOXIC AVENGER, at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre (130 Grand Avenue, Leonia). The show will be presented over three weekends, starting this Friday, April 14th, and closing on Sunday April 30th. Performances are 8:00pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 3:00pm on Sundays.
Algonquin Arts Theatre (Pamela Ward-Executive Director) has announced the cast and creative team for its spring musical, Kinky Boots. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from March 24-April 2.
They say “All The World Is A Stage.” Well, for Host & Creator Robert Bannon that is true. Robert, a Jersey based performer, came up with “The Broadway Lecture Series” while watching an episode of “Inside The Actor's Studio.” 

