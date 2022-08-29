Hudson Theatre Works Announces 2022-2023 Season

The season will open on September 24 and 25, with our first children's show in 2 years. "Red and the Hoods" directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina. On October 1 and 2nd our in- house company, the Forge, will be performing our 10 Minute Play Festival benefit with writers like John Patrick Shanley, Sarah T. Schwab and Richard Vetere.

In October it's Machinal by Sophie Treadwell. "Your skin oughtn't to curl - ought it - when he just comes near you- ought it? That's wrong, ain't it? You don't get over that, do you - ever, do you or do you?" The city. A woman is restless. A woman is suffocating. A woman is silenced. The woman revolts.

Inspired by the infamous 1927 Snyder/Gray murder trial, this rarely-performed masterpiece portrays the hardened soul of America in the Machine Age. Machinal follows the life of Young Woman who is constrained by a society that favors men and money.

The company will follow up in December with its TBD holiday show. Next up in February - " The Little Foxes," iconic playwright Lillian Hellman's searing tale of family betrayal and corruption ignites the stage in this explosive revival.

Ben and Oscar Hubbard stand to earn millions funding an industrialized cotton mill, if they can get their sister Regina's husband to help finance their scheme. His refusal sets off a violent series of betrayals, which shatters the Hubbard clan's genteel façade and lays bare their ruthless pursuit of wealth.

Ferocious, funny and enduringly relevant, The Little Foxes is an absorbing chronicle of the dark side of the American Dream, a woman's place in it and wealth's corrupting power. This version also shows how women contend with male aggression, power, and domination.

Next up in March, the annual PlayWorks Festival of new play readings. Each reading will be followed by a talkback between playwright and audience.

The finale of the season in April, will feature a world premiere of a new play, TBD..

The company will also be teaching classes in acting, playwriting and improv for beginners, students and professionals alike.

The company are requiring that all audience members wear masks and show proof of vaccination.