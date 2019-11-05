Holmdel Theatre Company Will Present LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

Holmdel Theatre Company (HTC) will present Little Women the Musical, a magical story of family, sisterhood, and self-discovery November 8 through November 24, 2019. Nestled amongst the flourishing fall foliage of central New Jersey, Holmdel Theatre Company at the Duncan Smith Theater opens up their intimate 99-seat black box theater to bring this heartwarming Broadway favorite, and the perfect family show for all ages, to life.

Based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women the Musical follows the unconventional life and adventures of the four March sisters Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth, and their beloved Marmee in Concord, Massachusetts at the crux of the Civil War. Headstrong Jo is determined to make a name for herself as a writer of fantastical tales and sweeping intrigue, a goal that is not without its many challenges in Civil War America.

Nominated for Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and featuring a stunning musical score, Little Women the Musical is the complete theatrical experience with a heartwarming story of love and family guaranteed to bring laughter, tears, and lift your spirits during this most cozy time of year.

Amongst the ten-person cast is a high school student, and HTC is excited to continue providing professional learning opportunities to budding theatre students and connecting these students with professional theatre artists and mentors. Emily Jackson directs the show, with Randy Hurst serving as musical director.

This magical musical gets even better as lyricist Mindi Dickstein makes a special appearance following the show for "Tea with Mindi Dickstein" on November 10th. Dickstein's talk-back, open only to the audience members of the November 10th show, will give exclusive insight into the process of creating the hit Broadway musical, Dickstein's approach to the lyrics, and so much more. The best of Broadway is right here in the barn, and HTC is thrilled to continue connecting their patrons, cast, and crew with seasoned professionals.

Little Women the Musical is the first show in HTC's 31st season. The show opens November 8, 2019 and runs through November 24, 2019 at the Duncan Smith Theater, 36 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel, NJ. Performance dates are November 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, and 23 at 8 PM with matinees on Sunday November 10, Sunday November 17 and Sunday November 24 at 2 PM.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.holmdeltheatrecompany.org/little-women, email boxoffice@holmdeltheatrecompany.org, or call 732-946-0427 for more information. Group ticket rates are available upon request.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You