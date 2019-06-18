Holmdel Theatre Company Presents NEXT TO NORMAL

Holmdel Theatre Company (HTC) brings the groundbreaking and provocative rock musical Next to Normal to Holmdel from July 19 through August 4, 2019. With a phenomenal book by Brian Yorkey and powerful score by Tom Kitt, this moving piece is the winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score, and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Next to Normal follows the story of the Goodmans, a family of four who, from all outward appearances, are the perfect suburban family. The truth of the matter is this family is anything but perfect. Mother Diana struggles with bipolar disorder and depression, the demons stemming from a trauma endured 16 years ago. Husband Dan lives in a constant state of worry and confusion, teenage daughter Natalie is painfully focused on getting a scholarship to Yale so she can leave home, and son Gabe has his own problems entirely.

HTC's production stars Broadway actress Gaelen Gilliland in the lead role of Diana, marking the actress' much anticipated return to the theater following her performance at HTC's Cabaret Gala in October of 2018. Gilliland is known most notably for her roles in Broadway's Kinky Boots and as the Mayor of Bikini Bottom in Spongebob Squarepants, the Broadway Musical.

"We're so excited to have such an amazing performer and true professional joining us for this show," remarked Artistic Director, and director of the show, Kathy Connolly. "It's also a great opportunity for the other cast members to train and learn from a professional."

The six-member cast includes a high school student, and HTC is excited to continue providing professional learning opportunities to budding theatre students. Kathy Connolly will direct the show, with Andrew Kosinski serving as Musical Director.

Next to Normal is the final show in HTC's 30th season. The theater is thrilled to end their season with this powerful and timely piece, and confident audiences will love the show and performances.

Next to Normal opens July 19 and runs through August 4, 2019 at the Duncan Smith Theater, 36 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel, NJ. Performance dates are July 19, 20, 26, 27 and August 2, 3 at 8 PM with matinees on Sunday July 21, Sunday July 28 and Sunday August 4 at 2 PM.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.holmdeltheatrecompany.org/n2n or call 732-946-0427 for more information. Group ticket rates are available.





