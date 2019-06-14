Hip Festival Invades Southern New Jersey

The 4th Official New Jersey Fringe Festival, a 3-day street fair and theatrical marathon, will take place in Downtown Hammonton from August 2nd - August 4th, 2019. Access to the outdoor festival area is free and open to the public. Streetmosphere performers, live music, interactive pop-up art, food trucks and a craft beer and wine garden will line the streets.

"Festivals of celebration, such as New Jersey Fringe Festival, encompass the spirit and tenacity of our local artists and artisans, while encouraging guests to play and engage." states Producing Artistic Director, Ted Wioncek III.

The festival will also feature a variety of eclectic specialty theatrical performances, all held inside multiple venues within walking distance of the festival's hub, Eagle Theatre. Performances range from 20 - 90 minutes and are performed multiple times throughout the day. Selections range from small musicals, cutting edge original work, one-man/one-woman shows, cabarets, and experiential storytelling.

Festivalgoers can purchase wristbands for specialty theatrical performances in advance or at the festival.

"We have strategically partnered with local businesses to provide a unique social experience, set in an award-winning Downtown destination." states Managing Director, Ed Corsi.

The New Jersey Fringe Festival is produced by Eagle Theatre and sponsored by The Noyes Museum of Art, Spellcaster Productions, GrandAire Booking, Kathedral Event Center, and MainStreet Hammonton.

For info, visit www.jerseyfringe.com or call 609-704-5012.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You