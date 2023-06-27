Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone & The Grass Roots Comes To MPAC, July 27

At the age of fifteen, Peter Noone achieved international fame as “Herman,” lead singer of the legendary pop band Herman's Hermits.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Take a fun-filled trip back to the 1960s with two classic hitmakers – Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone and The Grass Roots. This double bill comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$79.

At the age of fifteen, Peter Noone achieved international fame as “Herman,” lead singer of the legendary pop band Herman's Hermits. His classic hits include: “I'm Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You've Got A Lovely Daughter,” “I'm Henry VIII, I Am,” “Can't You Hear My Heartbeat,” and “There's A Kind of Hush.” Ultimately, Herman's Hermits sold over fifty-two million recordings. In all, fourteen singles and seven albums went gold.

Accompanied by his band, Herman's Hermits, Noone currently performs over 200 concerts a year. He consistently plays to sold-out venues and his admirers span the generations. There is no doubt that Peter Noone's extraordinary talent, disarming wit, handsome features and compelling stage presence will continue to delight fans of all ages, for a long, long time to come.

Since their formation The Grass Roots have gone on to chart 29 singles; 13 of which went gold followed by two gold albums and one platinum album. Hits include "Temptation Eyes," "Sooner or Later" and "Midnight Confessions." Between 1967 and 1972, the group set a record by being on the Billboard charts an unbelievable 307 straight weeks. The Grass Roots have averaged over 100 live performances each year.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.




Recommended For You