Herb Alpert & Lani Hall Come To MPAC, July 28

Music icon Herb Alpert and his wife Lani Hall, Grammy-winning vocalist and former lead singer of Brasil 66 with Sergio Mendes, perform an evening of jazz at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, July 28 at 8 pm. Tickets are $s9-$79.

Herb, Lani and their incredible band perform an eclectic mix of American standards, Brazilian jazz, some classic Tijuana Brass & Brasil '66 songs as well as many surprises. The shows are informal as Herb loves to discuss his and Lani's storied music careers, A&M Records and the many iconic artists they have both worked with over the past 50 years.

On September 30, 2022, Herb released his latest album, the 11 track Sunny Side of the Street which includes six original compositions and the hit singles - "I'll Remember You," Louis Armstrong's "On the Sunny Side of the Street," as well as "Tickle Time," "Here She Comes" and "Pata Pata."

In January 2022, Lani Hall released Seasons of Love, her first album in 24 years. Emotionally and thematically, Seasons of Love reflects the depth and breadth of Lani and Herb's 49 years as marriage partners and artistic collaborators. On the LP, Lani brings her rich life experience, deepened perspective and accrued wisdom to a song cycle that explores the nuances of an enduring relationship. Speaking to the title track of her album from the Broadway musical hit Rent, Lani said, "I love the beautiful message and I love how this song breaks down life in increments." The album reached the top 10 on the Contemporary Jazz Album chart.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.