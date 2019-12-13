Help East Lynne Theater Company kick off its 40th Season at Fins Bar & Grille on Sunday, January 12 from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Fins is located at 142 Decatur Street on the Washington Street Mall. This is the fifth year that Fins has helped ELTC and other nonprofits in the community.

Enjoy brunch, listen to live music provided by Fins, and meet ELTC staff, board members, volunteers and friends. At 2:30 p.m., ELTC receives 50% of the earned revenue from the brunch.

On hand will be 2020 Season Tickets: four for only $90 to be used at any time and in any way. These are offered through March 31. Season tickets are $100 if purchased between April 1 and June 30. The theme for ELTC's exciting season is "Challenging Change." There will also be information on how to become involved with ELTC, partnership opportunities, applications for our Student Workshop, and a 50/50 raffle.

ELTC was the first Equity professional theater in the country to focus on American classics and new works based on American literature and history. Through the timeless and timely productions, we can see where we've been, where we're headed, and usually, watch history repeat itself. This award-winning company is recognized for artistic excellence and cultural significance by "The Wall Street Journal," "The Philadelphia Inquirer," and WHYY Public Television and Radio, and is listed as one of the top 75 summer theaters in North America in "The New York Times."

So, come on out on January 12 for a terrific meal, listen to great music, enjoy time with family and friends - and help East Lynne Theater Company all at the same time!

Photo Credit: Gayle Stahlhuth





