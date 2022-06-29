Harry's in Cape May Announces Summer Music Line-up, New Chef and New Owners

Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille (1025 Beach Ave) is firing up exciting changes in and out of the kitchen for summer of 2022. The ocean-side dining destination and sprawling ocean-side roofdeck, located directly next to The Montreal Beach Resort, is introducing new ownership and a new top chef in the kitchen. As perhaps one of the longest family owned and operated businesses in Cape May, the Montreal Beach Resort and Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille have finally changed hands after 56 years in business. The new owner is Madison Resorts, a locally owned hospitality management company headed by property operations veteran Dan Alicea, who has previously worked in the local market, as well as led the revitalization of two historic resorts on the east coast. Harry's and Madison Resorts is proud to introduce new Executive Chef Jim Maugeri who now leads the culinary team and has developed a new menu of shore and seafood favorites. Harry's is also introducing one of Cape May's largest seven-day-a-week music and live entertainment programs - both on the famous roof deck and in the restaurant itself. Look for live music seven days a week, every single day this summer. Other news for the summer includes expanded hours, breakfast service, room service for Montreal guests, weekly food specials, beach food service and more.



Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille is considered one of Cape May's best and most popular restaurants and full service bars. Locals and visitors know it as one of the top spots for rooftop food and drink with a stunning unobstructed view of the ocean. Overlooking the beach at the oceanfront Montreal Beach Resort, Harry's features inspired cuisine and incredible good vibes. Named for the hotel's founder, Harry Hirsch, Harry's offers fantastic food and entertainment, as well as Cape May's best rooftop deck and bar. Harry's features the largest indoor/outdoor bar of any Cape May beach and a freshly-redesigned panoramic ocean patio.

Harry's specializes in fresh local seafood, signature sandwiches and of course those famous orange crushes, and a full menu of local beer, summer cocktails and wine. Harry's has won numerous accolades, including best place to drink at the Jersey shore.

Harry's seats 150 people upstairs on the roof deck, 60 on the outdoor lower level patio and 60 in the restaurant. Harry's is open seven days a week, from 8:00am to 11:00pm, including breakfast from 8:00am to 11:00am, and the all-day menu from 11:00am to 11:00pm.

NEW EXECUTIVE CHEF

Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille introduces new Executive Chef Jim Maugeri, who debuts a new menu just in time for the height of summer shore season. Maugeri brings 25 years of culinary experience that started when he was a teenager and he has worked his way up through culinary and hospitality programs his entire life. He has been an Executive Chef since 2007, leading kitchens, developing menus, analyzing demographics to see our price points and cuisine, and developing life-long relationships in and out the kitchens and dining rooms along the East Coast.

Maugeri grew up in Lacey Twp. NJ and started working in LBI at age 16 washing dishes at Raimondo's in Surf City. He attended Brick Vocational Technical School for two years in the culinary arts program. Upon graduating high school he attended Johnson and Wales University from 2000-2002. While attending Johnson and Wales he was employed at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville Connecticut. I helped to launch their hotel and was on the banquet hot line while we serving President Bill Clinton. I predominantly made omelets to order in their three high roller lounges. After graduating he made my way down to Atlantic Highland to work for former Red Sox third baseman John Valentin. He owned a restaurant called Julia's on First Ave and he was his Executive Chef. He then went on to work at Antoinetta's in West Creek NJ which sits on the water overlooking LBI. He worked there for two years honing his skills and developing great rapport with the locals. His next stop would be at Under the Moon Café in Bordentown NJ. He was employed there ten years as their executive chef, excelling the business to new levels and also assisting in the opening of their second location in Lambertville. He was the Executive Chef at both properties and he would split his time accordingly. While employed there in 2016 they received a Zagat rating of 27. They specialized in authentic tapas and he helped lead the team and elevate their culinary programs.

"I'm excited to serve and host thousands of people a week this summer," said Maugeri. "I spent the last few weeks getting to know our locals, neighbors and early guests of The Montreal. I am excited to meet and cook for even more guests as the height of summer comes upon us. I thrive when things get busy and I get to do what I love each and every day. The early feedback from guests has been so positive, and it's going to be a summer I will never forget."

When asked about the new menu and inspiration, Chef said, "The menu is a combination of my passion for seafood, local sourcing and Harry's beach favorites. I wanted to add depth to our seafood offerings and provide a balance of land items, gluten free and vegetarian dishes too. My goal was to bring the menu up to a new level, while having elevated dishes alongside accessible crowd pleasers. There's a great mix of sandwiches, burgers and handhelds, starters and more elaborate entrees. But my passion in the kitchen is in working with seafood - I love working with all different types of fish including swordfish, seabass, halibut, shrimp, etc. and pairing them with fresh herbs, gastriques and complex pan pickups. Seafood offers a plethora of opportunities and lets me get creative. Plus, watch for our culinary team to shine with weekly specials that really let us get creative."

Select dishes for the summer from the new menu include:

Bananas Foster French Toast

Texas toast topped with a banana foster glaze

Crab Cake Benedict

4oz. crab cake patty topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce over brioche bread

Frittata Primavera

Italian style open-faced omelet with onions, peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with home fries GF

Southern Touch

Sautéed Cajun shrimp and chorizo with a zesty cumin stewed tomato sauce over cheesy grits GF

Sesame Crusted Tuna

6oz. Yellowfin tuna served rare over Asian slaw with miso lime vinaigrette and ponzu

Crabcakes

Two 4oz. pan seared patties with roasted red pepper aioli and granny smith apple corn salsa

Fishermen's Stew

Pan seared scallops, mussels, shrimp and clams in a san marzano tomato sauce served over linguine

Steak Frittes

8oz. hanger steak with hand cut truffle frittes, sauteed asparagus topped with chimichurri

Seared Salmon

8oz. filet served with saffron rice and sauteed spinach topped with basil aioli

Wedge Salad

Iceberg lettuce, bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese dressing

Brussels and Arugula Salad

Shaved Brussels sprouts, asiago cheese with lemon parmesan dressing

Add protein: chicken 8 - salmon* 15 - crabcake* 15 - shrimp* 15

Trenton Burger

Trenton pork roll, fried egg and American cheese on a brioche bun

Beyond the Dunes

All vegan beyond patty topped with goat cheese and basil aioli

Fish Tacos

Blackened mahi mahi, mango habanero glaze with pineapple salsa.

Cajun Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

Fried chicken breast marinated in buttermilk with jalapeno slaw and sriracha aioli

For the full menu and list of dishes, visit:

https://harryscapemay.com/cape-may-restaurant-menus/

New this year, Harry's together with The Montreal also have a surprise for guests with renovated rooms now available directly off of Harry's roof deck for those that want to step out of their rooms, onto their balconies, and into their seat at a private reserved table less than five feet from their room.

Beach service is also available from 12 Noon to 4:00pm, where you can order from the beach menu and have your order delivered from the kitchen to the beach.

Other changes at Harry's this year and upgrades for summer breakfast service, expanded hours, exciting weekly food specials, rotating weekly cocktail specials and room service for guests of The Montreal.

For wine lovers, the adjacent The Wine Cellar is next door and connects inside Harry's. The Wine Cellar is the only wine shop on the ocean-front and is a gem for those staying at The Montreal or any nearby property. It is within a 5 minute walk from other known entities up and down the shoreline. Offerings include elevated selections for more experienced wine lovers and spirit forward drinkers, plus a host of accessible and staple selections for those seeking the familiar and the casual.

For more about The Wine Cellar, visit:

https://www.montrealbeachresort.com/food-drink/wine-cellar/

NEW MUSIC PROGRAM

Harry's is proud to launch the town's most ambitious live music and entertainment program to date - which in fact is one of, if not THE largest in Cape May. Harry's will offer live entertainment and music seven days a week, both on the well-known roof top bar and deck, and in the dining room and patio below. Entertainment options include Triple Rail Turn playing weekly, as well as Dueling Pianos. Music will start each evening upstairs on the outdoor deck under the stars, and move as the night progresses to inside the restaurant and bar itself. They have a mini-stage ready to keep the party going well into the night - and every seat in the house can watch and listen.

At Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille, take in the view from Cape May's ONLY bar with an oceanfront roof deck while listening to the sounds of amazing local and regional acts featuring acoustic, full band and new for 2022, the Philly Keys Dueling Pianos!

This summer's line-up will include:

Mondays

Get Local with The Yokels Trio

4:00pm to 8:00pm

One of the Jersey shore's favorite groups will be taking over the Harry's rooftop every Monday. Expect plenty of audience requests and great vibes in a relaxed atmosphere.

Tuesdays

All Star Industry Acoustic Jam hosted by local legend Tom Powdermaker

4:00pm to 8:00pm

Tom and his weekly special guests will grace the rooftop every Tuesday afternoon with smooth jams and plenty of fun. Drink specials offered to our friends in the hospitality service industry.

Wednesdays

Country Crush with Triple Rail Turn

2:30pm to 6:30pm

Beginning June 22nd, the top country band in the tri-state area will be taking over our rooftop every Wednesday. This will be the biggest weekly party in Cape May as this band knows how to bring the fun! You know this party wouldn't be complete without our signature orange crushes. Chef Jimmy will also have some amazing southern style dishes ready to take your taste buds on a wild ride. At Harry's WE CRUSH COUNTRY EVERY WEDNESDAY!

Thursdays

Amped Up with the DC Duo

4:00pm to 8:00pm

On Thursday nights we keep energy flowing with high energy party sets from DC Duo. This duo knows how to rock and will be setting the tone for the entire weekend. If you're looking for good rooftop party vibes, get to Harry's on Thursdays!

Fridays

TGIF Live

4:00pm to 12:00pm

The Friday night fun starts at 4pm and goes all night starting with rotating acoustic acts on the rooftop until 8pm. After 8pm the Philly Keys will take over the bar and restaurant for a fun, interactive piano show perfect for groups and special occasions your whole party will enjoy. Get your requests ready as Harry's transforms into a rocking piano bar!

Saturdays

All Day Entertainment

12:00pm to Close

You definitely won't be bored on Saturdays at Harry's! Starting at 12:00pm we have a great rotation of bands and acoustic acts. Expect smooth sounds and island vibes with the best view in Cape May. Once the beach empties and sun starts to set, the Philly Keys will be dueling on the deck. They're bringing their Harry's signature interactive performance to the rooftop for some fun in the sun! After 9pm they'll be rocking the inside bar and restaurant area into the night with a special encore piano show. If you're looking for the best weekend party at the shore, you better get to Harry's!

Sundays

Weekend Vibes with Five Times Famous

12:00pm to 4:00pm

This popular, upbeat Duo will be taking over the rooftop on Sunday afternoons. Grab a bite and a crush and let the weekend roll by.

For more about Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille, visit:

NEW OWNERSHIP AND THE MONTREAL

As perhaps one of the longest family owned and operated businesses in Cape May, the Montreal Beach Resort and Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille have finally changed hands after 56 years in business. The new owner is Madison Resorts, a locally owned hospitality management company headed by property operations veteran Dan Alicea, who has previously worked in the local market, as well as led the revitalization of two historic resorts on the east coast.

"My wife was born and raised in Cape May County, now operating a piece of its history is a childhood dream coming true for both of us. We are humbled and honored to the Hirsch family for putting their trust in Madison Resorts, we are committed to delivering exceptional guest service and ensuring we hold the community first in our heart." - Dan Alicea, Founder Madison Resorts

The Montreal Beach Resort will be keeping the same name for the immediate future as well as much of the long time staff. Culinary experiences for Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille will be getting a lift as they plan new updates to the menu and the addition of room service for hotel guests. Harry's will also be receiving a huge boost to its entertainment schedule throughout the summer with more live music and interactive entertainment.

Stay tuned for more about events, updates and other news for The Montreal as the nice weather approaches and summer season comes into view. For more about The Montreal, visit www.montrealbeachresort.com, call 609-884-7011 or 800-525-7011, and follow @montrealbeachresort on Instagram.

ABOUT MADISON RESORTS

Madison Resorts is more than a hotel management company. We were built by operators and marketers with decades of experience working and owning properties in the hospitality industry. Our team is made up of individuals with their own entrepreneurial drive and creative mindset. Upon entering a Madison Resorts property our guests can expect a consistently elevated level of hospitality, decor and ambiance paired with a fun and interactive atmosphere. We aim to create memorable experiences and relationships that will last a lifetime.

ABOUT THE MONTREAL BEACH RESORT

The Montreal Beach Resort

1025 Beach Ave, Cape May, NJ 08204

https://www.montrealbeachresort.com/

The Montreal Beach Resort has been a staple of Cape May's oceanfront hotel district since 1966. The award winning hotel features 69 rooms, a two story bar and restaurant with outdoor seating and a large heated pool.

The Resort has earned many local, regional and national accolades, including recent awards for 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award, 2021 Loved by Guests Award from Hotels dot com, 2021 Best of Cape May by Cape May dot com, as well as others.