Hannah Berner Comes to NJPAC This Summer

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents comedian and actress, Hannah Berner who will bring the audience to roaring laugher on Thursday, July 20, at 8 PM.



Tickets to see Hannah Berner on Thursday, July 20th go on-sale Friday, March 31, at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



Hannah Berner was born in Brooklyn, New York and played competitive tennis for the University of Wisconsin. She emerged on the comedy scene by directing, editing, and acting in videos on Instagram and writing viral tweets. She has two podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berning In Hell, with over 20 million downloads. She was a cohost on Bravo's Chat Room, as well as a member of Bravo's Summer House for three seasons, and has over 2.8 million followers across her social media platforms. She currently performs standup in NYC and at clubs and theaters around the country. In 2022, she was named one of Just For Laughs "New Faces Of Comedy" in Montreal. Hannah is an advocate for mental health, animals, and napping.