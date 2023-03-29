Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hannah Berner Comes to NJPAC This Summer

The performance is on Thursday, July 20th.

Mar. 29, 2023  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents comedian and actress, Hannah Berner who will bring the audience to roaring laugher on Thursday, July 20, at 8 PM.

One of Just for Laugh's 2022 New Faces, the fearlessly funny Hannah Berner emerged on the comedy scene via social media-directing, editing and acting in videos on Instagram and writing hilarious viral tweets. Fans are obsessed with her two podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berning In Hell, with over 20 million downloads. She was a cohost on Bravo's Chat Room, as well as a member of Bravo's Summer House for three seasons. She currently performs standup in NYC and at clubs and theaters all around the country.

Tickets to see Hannah Berner on Thursday, July 20th go on-sale Friday, March 31, at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

Hannah Berner was born in Brooklyn, New York and played competitive tennis for the University of Wisconsin. In 2022, she was named one of Just For Laughs "New Faces Of Comedy" in Montreal. Hannah is an advocate for mental health, animals, and napping.




