Half-Light Productions Presents ZOMBIE OPERA 2021

Jersey City-based film and theater production company Half-Light Productions will present the second annual Zombie Opera concert and fundraiser on Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 6 to 8pm on Jersey Avenue (between 6th and 7th Streets). Admission is free. Donations from the event will benefit the LUX Performing Arts Scholarship Fund, ensuring that any students of any socio-economic background can have access to a quality performing arts education.

The cast is made up of six highly-acclaimed opera singers, including Phillip Bullock, Molly Dunn, Raúl Guitiérrez, Kofi Hayford, Rachelle Pike, and Jaime Webb. They will be performing repertoire from operas including La Traviata, La Boheme, Carmen, Rigoletto, and more.

Hosting the event will be international burlesque performer, emcee, and body-liberation activist, Lillian Bustle.

Zombie Opera will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker and founder of Half-Light Productions, Catriona Rubenis-Stevens. The Producing team behind Zombie Opera includes Rubenis-Stevens, Molly Dunn, and Julia Mendes. Art Direction and Costume Design are by Pat Christodulidis. Artwork is by Lauren Ver Hage.

Local Jersey City business Hair Is Happiness is signed on as an official sponsor. More sponsors will be announced at a later date.

All are welcome to attend this family-friendly and Covid-safe outdoor event bringing classical music to the Jersey City community in a fun, accessible way. Masks are recommended. The road will be blocked from traffic so viewers can safely watch and keep their distance from one another.