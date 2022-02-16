Hackettstown Resident Special Offered For Preview Of Centenary Stage Company's METEOR SHOWER

Centenary Stage Company's production of Steve Martin's Meteor Shower will have a preview performance on February 18 at 2:00 pm. This performance will feature a special $10.00 ticket price for Hackettstown Residents, for in-person purchases with proof of address.

This performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

Meteor Shower by Steve Martin. Corky and Norm are excited to host Gerald and Laura at their home in the valley outside Los Angeles to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower. But as the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, it becomes clear that Gerald and Laura might not be all that they appear to be. Over the course of a crazy, starlit dinner party, the wildly unexpected occurs.

The cast of Meteor Shower by Steve Martin will include Centenary Stage Company favorites Emaline Williams as Laura, Scott McGowan as Gerald and Suzy Kimball as Corky, as well as Centenary Stage Company's own Christopher John Young as Norm. Previously Emaline Williams has been seen on the Centenary Stage the World Premiere production of Turning by Darrah Cloud. Christopher John Young serves as Centenary Stage Company's General Manager and was last seen on the Centenary Stage in Dracula written and directed by Charles Morey. Scott McGowan was seen on Centenary's Stage in At the Small Empire Music Hall and is also a member of Vivid Stage (formerly Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre) and will be appearing in their next original play Life's Work in April. Suzy Kimball was seen on Centenary's Stage in Becky Shaw and other credits include A Street Car Named Desire (Majestic Theatre), Act of God (Depot Theatre), and Angel Street (Cider Mill Playhouse).

Centenary Stage Company's production of Meteor Shower by Steve Martin will open Friday, February 18 at 8:00 pm. Other performance dates and times are Thursdays, February 24 and March 3 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, February 18 and 25 and March 4 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, February 19 and 26 and March 5 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, February 20 and 26 and March 6 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $25.00 to $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children 12 and younger, and Thursday evening performances. The Hackettstown Residents discount is only available for in-person purchases for the preview performance of Meteor Shower on February 18 at 2:00 pm.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.