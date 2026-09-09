HIGH FIDELITY Screening to Headline Evening With John Cusack at bergenPAC
The Englewood venue will spotlight the actor's career, spanning roles in THE GRIFTERS, GROSSE POINTE BLANK and UTOPIA.
Bergen Performing Arts Center will present An Evening With John Cusack, featuring a special screening of the beloved film High Fidelity, on Saturday, October 17 at 7 p.m.
The evening will celebrate Cusack's remarkable body of work, which spans more than three decades and has established him as one of Hollywood's most accomplished and respected actors. Known for his versatility across drama, comedy, romance and suspense, Cusack has earned wide critical acclaim for performances that continue to resonate with audiences.
Most recently, Cusack appeared in the World War II spy film Fog of War, portraying Robert, a conflicted intelligence officer navigating moral ambiguity during wartime. He also appeared in Detective Chinatown 1900, the historical Chinese blockbuster directed by Chen Sicheng and Dai Mo, as well as the Chinese espionage thriller Decoded, centered on wartime code-breaking and intelligence.
In 2020, Cusack starred in Prime Video's sci-fi series Utopia as Dr. Kevin Christie, a charismatic and media-savvy biotech visionary determined to change the world through science. The series is based on Dennis Kelly's British production of the same name, with acclaimed author Gillian Flynn serving as executive producer and showrunner.
Cusack first captured audiences' attention with memorable roles in 1980s classics including The Sure Thing, Say Anything and Sixteen Candles. He went on to broaden his range with acclaimed performances in dramas, thrillers and comedies such as The Grifters, Eight Men Out, Being John Malkovich, High Fidelity and Grosse Pointe Blank.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
|
Jessica Vosk
Mayo Performing Arts Center (9/18-9/18)
|
What the Constitution Means to Me
Pioneer Productions Company/Morris Museum (9/19-9/20) PHOTOS
|
The Lost Virginity Tour
Barn Theatre (9/18-10/04) PHOTOS
|
Mozart & Ravel
Mayo Performing Arts Center (1/10-1/10)
|
Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/19-11/19)
|
Discover Tchaikovsky
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/15-5/15)
|
Joshua Bell Leads Beethoven
Richardson Auditorium (3/12-3/12)
|
Xian Zhang Conducts Tchaikovsky
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/15-5/15)
|
2027 Lunar New Year Celebration
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/30-1/30)
|
We Are One-Xperience: A Salute to Maze and Frankie Beverly
Stockton University Performing Arts Center (11/06-11/06)