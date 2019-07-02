HEAD OVER HEELS Opens at Exit 82 Studio Theater

HEAD OVER HEELS is playing at the Exit 82 Studio Theater starting on July 12th through August 4th. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's and features a book by Jeff Whitty and adaptation by James Magruder.

HEAD OVER HEELS is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction-only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts. A story of love and acceptance set to the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You."

"Head Over Heels is a pure joy. A musical that will have you itching to hear the next song all while tickling your giggle box and tugging at your heartstrings. It's a story of hilariously mistaken identities, unexpected love and growing from past mistakes. You'll be resisting the urge to howl, cry, and sing along to all The Go-Go's classic hits. It's as much fun for the audience as it is for the entire company!" says Ryan Everett Wood, playing Basilius.

The cast also features Sylvia Fisher as Philoclea, Jennifer Nelson as Pamela, Elizabeth Ritacco as Mopsa, Jennifer Shrestha as Gynecia, Tommy Patrick as Musidorus, Joe Hausvater as Pythio, Billy Cardone as Dametas, with Vicky Fleisch, Evan Kudish, and Jacob Rechel rounding out the ensemble at Exit 82.

The non-profit company opened the Exit 82 Studio Theater, an immersive theater venue, on Main Street in downtown Toms River in July 2018. The space offers a unique, intimate theater experience and is BYOB for patrons over the age of 21 (beer and wine only). HEAD OVER HEELS runs four weekends this summer: July 12 - 14, July 19 - 21, July 26 - 28, August 1 - 4. Tickets are general admission and are $26 for adults and $24 for seniors. Group rates and ADA seating are also available. Performances held at the Exit 82 Studio Theater, 73 Main Street, Toms River, NJ. Tickets on sale now at www.exit82theatre.com.

Since 2008, Exit 82 has involved over 1000 volunteers, in 30 productions and performed to over 42,000 patrons from all over the world. And with an eye on the next generation of performers, Exit 82 runs a Creative and Performing Arts Academy at 34 Main Street in Toms River. Exit 82 is always looking to expand their family, so take part in supporting this local non-profit to help cultivate the arts in NJ and your community! For additional information, please visit www.exit82theatre.com and find them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





