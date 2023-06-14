Groundbreaking Play ALL MY SONS By Arthur Miller Opens At Star Royale Theatre For A Riveting Two-Weekend Run

Star Royale Theatre (formerly Rhino Theatre) renowned for its commitment to produce high quality theatre has announced the highly anticipated opening of a two-week run of Arthur Miller's masterful play, "All My Sons."

"All My Sons" stands as a testament to Miller's extraordinary ability to explore deep-seated family dynamics and ethical dilemmas. Set in post-World War II America, the play tells the haunting story of the Keller family, as they grapple with the consequences of past choices and the pursuit of the American Dream. Themes of loyalty, guilt, and the struggle between personal responsibility and self-preservation resonate as powerfully today as they did when the play first premiered in 1947.

With its thought-provoking narrative and complex characters, "All My Sons" continues to be regarded as one of Miller's most influential works. The play offers a profound examination of the human condition, highlighting the repercussions of one's actions and the interplay between personal ambition and societal expectations.

Under the meticulous direction of John Zisa, the talented cast brings the characters to life, imbuing the stage with palpable tension and emotional depth. Audiences can expect a compelling performance, as the ensemble delves into the complexities of the script and delivers Miller's dialogues with conviction.

"We are thrilled to present 'All My Sons' to our esteemed theater community and beyond," says Carmela Wolosz, Artistic Director and Executive Producer, "Arthur Miller's work continues to resonate with audiences, and this production promises to be a powerful examination of human nature and the pursuit of the American Dream. We invite theater enthusiasts to join us for an unforgettable theatrical experience."

"All My Sons" will run for two weekends, June 16 - 25 at Star Royale Theatre which is located at 247 Wanaque Avenue in Pompton Lakes. Tickets and any other information is available by going to Click Here. Any question for more information, please call 973-907-7775. Theatergoers are encouraged to secure their seats early, as this production is expected to attract both Miller enthusiasts and those seeking thought-provoking, high-quality theater.