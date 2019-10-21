Grammy Museum Experience Prudential Center Presents ABBEY ROADSHOW

World-renowned Beatles historian and author Kenneth Womack and producer, composer and Deconstructing the Beatles series creator Scott Freiman will join forces for the multi-media event Abbey Roadshow at the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center in partnership with CultureSonar and Wonderwall Communications on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

This unique 50th anniversary show will include rare outtakes from the album plus exclusive audio clips. Abbey Roadshow features material drawn from:

Solid State: The Story of Abbey Road and the End of the Beatles

In the book Solid State, Kenneth Womack offers the most definitive account yet of the writing, recording, mixing, and reception of Abbey Road. Visit KennethWomack.com for more information.

Deconstructing the Beatles: Abbey Road

In "Deconstructing the Beatles: Abbey Road", Scott Freiman takes a deep-dive into the composition and production techniques of the album through sound clips, visuals, and rare anecdotes. Visit DeconstructingTheBeatles.com for more information.

Tickets priced at $20, are available now at GRAMMYMuseumEXP.org for Abbey Roadshow.

"Abbey Road is one of the most influential albums in the history of recorded music" said Mark Conklin, Director of Artist Relations & Programming, GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center. "This is a fantastic opportunity for serious music fans to 'Come Together' and celebrate the 50th anniversary of this masterpiece. "

Abbey Roadshow is a CultureSonar and Wonderwall Communications production.





