Governor Murphy Says New Jersey Movie Theaters Can Reopen on Friday

The reopenings can roll out on Friday, September 4th.

Deadline reports that Governor Phil Murphy has ruled that movie theaters can reopen on Friday, September 4th.

Recently, California made a similar decision regarding San Francisco and other locations in the Bay Area. The theaters were closed in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, has not yet set a reopening timeline for movie theaters. New York bowling alleys, gyms, and shopping malls have been allowed to reopen thus far.

Murphy said that movie theater audiences may not exceed 150 guests or 25% capacity.

Read the original story on Deadline.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles