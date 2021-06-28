Go-Gos Musical HEAD OVER HEELS Opens at Music Mountain Theatre

Music Mountain Theatre will begin their 2021 Summer Season with Head Over Heels premiering July 2nd. The show will run for twelve performances ending on July 18th. The show will feature music from the Go-Gos performed by a live all female band.

This Elizabethan romp focuses on the royal family's extravagant journey to prevent an oracle's prophecy of doom and save their beloved kingdom.

Set to the songs of the most successful all-female rock band of all time, from "Vacation" to "Our Lips Are Sealed" to "We Got The Beat", this hilarious quest is wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, sexual awakening, scandal, and self-discovery - where everything, and everyone, is not quite what it seems.

Appearing in the cast of Head Over Heels are Blair Johnson, Jenny McNiven, Jenna Parrilla Alvino, Allison McMullin, Edward Honan, Angelica Staikos, Karl Weigand, and Tim Chastain. The live band will feature Julia Baker on percussion, Meghan Doyle on guitar, and Sue Den Outer on keyboard. The show is directed by Louis Palena and choreographed by Jordan Brennan.

For more information on their safety protocols or to purchase a ticket, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337.