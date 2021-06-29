Gladys Knight, THE NUTCRACKER, Richard Marx and More Announced at BergenPAC

bergenPAC has released another set of new shows on sale for the autumn and winter lineup, as it prepares to welcome audiences back after more than a year and a half. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Since releasing his triple-platinum debut album in 1987, singer-songwriter Richard Marx has racked up hits for himself and other artists across the genres and decades. His top singles include "Endless Summer Nights," "Hold On to the Nights," "Right Here Waiting," "Now and Forever" and "At the Beginning," with Donna Lewis. His writing credits includes hits like "This I Promise You" by NSYNC and "Dance with My Father" by Luther Vandross.

The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. The seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1

hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television, and live performance. Her iconic hits include "If I Were Your Woman," "That's What Friends Are For," and "Love Overboard."

Gazillion Bubble Show

After twenty years as a Master of Bubbles, in 2007 Fan Yang brought his unique brand of bubble artistry to the Big Apple and has since wowed bubble lovers of all ages. The Gazillion Bubble Show truly is a family affair for Fan: his wife Ana, son Deni, daughter Melody, and brother Jano all can be found on stage in New York and around the world performing their bubble magic. Audiences are delighted with an unbubblievable experience, awashed with a bubble tide, and some even find themselves INSIDE a bubble. Mind-blowing bubble magic, spectacular laser lighting effects, and momentary soapy masterpieces will make you smile, laugh, and feel like a kid again..

A Magical Cirque Christmas

The world's greatest entertainers unite for a spell-binding and incredible holiday production - A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS! Experience the enchantment of Christmas as Magical Hostess Lucy Darling takes you through an evening of dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live. Get into the spirit of the season with this merry treat that's perfect for the entire family.

New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker

New Jersey Ballet has thrilled audiences for more than half a century with its spectacular performances. Audiences of all ages will feel the holiday magic when these iconic toys come alive in beautiful fashion and dance to the beloved music of this timeless tale.



Learn more at www.bergenpac.org.