Gilberto Santa Rosa to Perform at NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Gilberto Santa Rosa on Friday October 29, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. "El Caballero de la Salsa" returns to NJPAC! Gilberto Santa Rosa is a legendary sonero, six-time GRAMMY Award winner, and one of the most successful Latin music vocalists in the world. A standout performer since the age of ten, he became the first singer to perform tropical salsa at Carnegie Hall. With dozens of chart-topping albums, he continues to push the boundaries of salsa-always expanding and exploring new styles and sounds. Don't miss this special evening with the pioneering sonero himself.

Since launching his career in his native Puerto Rico three decades ago, Santa Rosa's musical elegance and style has made him one of the most prominent figures on today's world music scene. A Latin music pioneer, he was the first salsa singer to perform a concert at Carnegie Hall . The New York Times calls his live performances "spectacular" and credits Santa Rosa with pioneering a smooth fusion of "pop salsa, the soft, romantic salsa ... and the harder salsa of the dance clubs."

Santa Rosa's countless accolades in the recording industry include an ASCAP Latin Heritage Award, and his most recent GRAMMY for Necesito Un Bolero in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category. One of the most listened-to artists on the radio, Santa Rosa is revered by salsa and bolero fans around the globe for a long line of chart-topping hits like "Conciencia," "Que Alguien Me Diga," "Conteo Regresivo," and "Vívír Sin Ella."



