George Street Playhouse Sets Cast and Creative Team For TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE

Performances run April 25th â€“ May 21st, 2023.

Apr. 03, 2023 Â 
George Street Playhouse has announced the full cast for the spring comedy event-- the world premiere of Tales from the Guttenberg Bible written by and starring Steve Guttenberg at the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

Performances begin on April 25th. Tickets are now on sale.

Tales from The Guttenberg Bible directed by David Saint, is a farcical, laugh-out-loud story written by and starring veteran screen actor Steve Guttenberg (Three Men and a Baby, Police Academy, Cocoon). This hilarious journey takes the audience from the Guttenberg's family home on Long Island to the glamour of Hollywood as Guttenberg himself tells-all - i.e. how he broke into the Paramount Lot - to his run-ins with everyone from Paul Reiser to Tom Selleck, Kevin Bacon to Merv Griffin.

ï»¿"This cast is absolutely hysterical! They are playing over 90 characters between the four of them," says David Saint, director and Artistic Director, George Street Playhouse. "We couldn't be more excited to finish our extraordinary season with this wild Hollywood ride and the importance of family."

The cast for Tales from the Guttenberg Bible features: Arnie Burton, Dan Domingues, Steve Guttenberg and Carine Montreband.

Design and Production team features: Caite Hevner (Scenic Designer), Lisa Zinni (Costume Designer), Joe Saint (Lighting Designer), Scott Killian (Sound Designer), Samantha Flint (Production Stage Manager) and Casting by McCorkle Casting.



Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, begins with 101 Humiliating Stories by Lisa Kron from April 13 through 16, kicking off their three-week Spring Solos Series.
Washington Crossing, PA-based American Pop Artist Perry Milou, known for his iconic portraits of freedom fighters and famous subjects, including Pope Francis, Cassius Clay and Frida Kahlo, is opening an expansive new gallery in Lambertville, NJ.
Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series will kick off with a reading of Abducted by Michele Aldin Kushner. The reading will take place on Wednesday, April 5th at 7:30 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.
Get Ready, New Jersey!!!! International award-winning actor, producer, and comedian Chris Tucker is hitting the big stage in Newark at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, April 20, at 8 pm.

April 1, 2023

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

