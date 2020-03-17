George Street Playhouse Cancels All Upcoming Performances

In full consideration of Governor Murphy's recommendation to limit public gatherings, George Street Playhouse is cancelling all performances of Conscience and postponing A Walk on the Moon to next season.

The following statement has been released:

This is a heartbreaking decision and one we do not make lightly, but we make it to protect the health and well-being of our audiences, employees, and performers, the safety of all of whom are most important.

That said, we continue to adhere to all policies recommended by the CDC and local and state officials.

As we look ahead together, we cannot wait to see you here again soon. We are now more committed than ever to bringing new plays and musicals to New Jersey audiences, and we can't wait to welcome you back to our home for the unique magic only live theater can provide.

Our Full Ticket Value Guarantee

For current ticket holders, we are guaranteeing you the full value of your purchased ticket at this time:

as an on-account credit toward a future George Street Playhouse performance

as an acknowledged donation you will be able to use for tax reporting purposes.

Converting your ticket purchase to a donation supports our nonprofit organization's future in this uncertain time. If you are able, please consider making a donation to George Street Playhouse in support of our mission to bring the highest caliber of work to New Jersey audiences. Suspending performances saddens us and causes severe financial strain to our staff and artists; your contribution means more now than ever.

We will be reaching out to subscribers and all current ticket holders beginning the week of Monday, March 16. Ticket holders with immediate performances this weekend will be contacted prior to their performance.

Beyond an emergency, please kindly refrain from reaching out directly at this time, as we anticipate a high volume of calls. If you are unable to get in touch with us today, please rest assured that we will get in touch with you.

We thank you in advance for your patience with our Patron Services staff, your understanding that we are working as efficiently as possible to get in touch with you about your options amid the possibility of truncated Box Office hours, and your continued support of George Street Playhouse.





