George Street Playhouse Announces AN EVENING WITH ARTIST AND ACTIVIST MAULIK PANCHOLY

George Street Playhouse has announced a very special event with internationally known artist and activist, Maulik Pancholy. Admission to this event is complimentary. Hosted by George Street Playhouse's Artistic Director, David Saint, the evening will take place at 6:00 p.m. the Metuchen Golf and Country Club in Edison, NJ.

"What an honor it is to share the exceptional talent of Maulik Pancholy with our George Street Playhouse audience," said David Saint, Artistic Director, George Street Playhouse. "This is sure to be an engaging evening of conversation with one of the most fascinating and impactful artist-activists in America today."

Mr. Pancholy will be sharing his unique experiences as an actor, writer, and activist. Best known by television fans as the intrepid assistant Jonathan on the Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning NBC comedy 30 Rock.

In 2014, President Barack Obama appointed Maulik to the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, where he co-founded the anti-bullying campaign ActToChange.org. His work as an author includes the middle-grade novel, NIKHIL OUT LOUD (a Kirkus Best Book of 2022), and the Stonewall Honor-winning THE BEST AT IT, which is in development for television.