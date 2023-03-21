Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

George Street Playhouse Announces AN EVENING WITH ARTIST AND ACTIVIST MAULIK PANCHOLY

The event is on Thursday, April 20th at 6:00 PM.

Mar. 21, 2023  
George Street Playhouse Announces AN EVENING WITH ARTIST AND ACTIVIST MAULIK PANCHOLY

George Street Playhouse has announced a very special event with internationally known artist and activist, Maulik Pancholy. Admission to this event is complimentary. Hosted by George Street Playhouse's Artistic Director, David Saint, the evening will take place at 6:00 p.m. the Metuchen Golf and Country Club in Edison, NJ.

"What an honor it is to share the exceptional talent of Maulik Pancholy with our George Street Playhouse audience," said David Saint, Artistic Director, George Street Playhouse. "This is sure to be an engaging evening of conversation with one of the most fascinating and impactful artist-activists in America today."

Mr. Pancholy will be sharing his unique experiences as an actor, writer, and activist. Best known by television fans as the intrepid assistant Jonathan on the Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning NBC comedy 30 Rock.

In 2014, President Barack Obama appointed Maulik to the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, where he co-founded the anti-bullying campaign ActToChange.org. His work as an author includes the middle-grade novel, NIKHIL OUT LOUD (a Kirkus Best Book of 2022), and the Stonewall Honor-winning THE BEST AT IT, which is in development for television.




State Theatre New Jersey Presents Best-Selling Author David Sedaris, April 4 Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Best-Selling Author David Sedaris, April 4
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents An Evening with David Sedaris on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30pm. Sedaris will do a book signing after the show for all ticket holders. Tickets range from $29-$69.  
Centenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine Fos Photo
Centenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine Foster
Originally a part of the 2022 Women Playwright Series readings, Off the Map by Christine Foster is now turning into a fully realized production at Centenary Stage Company.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farc Photo
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farce CERTIFIABLY YOURS
Doors slamming, mistaken identities, and crazy props? It must be a farce! Get ready to laugh out loud with Certifiably Yours, an award-winning, side-splitting farce. Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center, in residence at duCret Center of Art in Plainfield, is presenting the New Jersey premiere of Certifiably Yours, a comedy by Metuchen resident Lawrence Paone.
Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week Photo
Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week
More than 70 drama students at Nettingham Middle School are gearing up to present Disney's 'High School Musical Jr.' March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


State Theatre New Jersey Presents Best-Selling Author David Sedaris, April 4State Theatre New Jersey Presents Best-Selling Author David Sedaris, April 4
March 20, 2023

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents An Evening with David Sedaris on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30pm. Sedaris will do a book signing after the show for all ticket holders. Tickets range from $29-$69.  
Centenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine FosterCentenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine Foster
March 20, 2023

Originally a part of the 2022 Women Playwright Series readings, Off the Map by Christine Foster is now turning into a fully realized production at Centenary Stage Company.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farce CERTIFIABLY YOURSDragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farce CERTIFIABLY YOURS
March 20, 2023

Doors slamming, mistaken identities, and crazy props? It must be a farce! Get ready to laugh out loud with Certifiably Yours, an award-winning, side-splitting farce. Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center, in residence at duCret Center of Art in Plainfield, is presenting the New Jersey premiere of Certifiably Yours, a comedy by Metuchen resident Lawrence Paone.
Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This WeekNettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week
March 20, 2023

More than 70 drama students at Nettingham Middle School are gearing up to present Disney's 'High School Musical Jr.' March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m.
Hudson Theatre Works Presents PLAYWORKS Readings Of New PlaysHudson Theatre Works Presents PLAYWORKS Readings Of New Plays
March 17, 2023

Hudson Theatre Works continues to shine a light on local playwrights and nurture their voices with the upcoming PlayWorks, where readings of new plays by contemporary and local playwrights are presented and the audience shares in the creative process, and the admission is free.
share