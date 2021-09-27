George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic Announced at NJPAC
Celebrate 80 years of George Clinton, the “Godfather of Funk” behind Parliament and Funkadelic.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Welcomes George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.Celebrate 80 years of George Clinton, the "Godfather of Funk" behind Parliament and Funkadelic. One of the foremost innovators of '70s funk, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (by Prince himself!) in 1997, and received a much-deserved GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. Join us at NJPAC as we hail the living legend who gave the world P-Funk, "Atomic Dog," One Nation Under a Groove and Mothership Connection. With a career spanning five decades, three dozen albums and sweeping musical influence, George Clinton is a fearless creative mastermind who keeps on rocking. Tickets to see George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic are on-sale Friday, October 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.