Gary Gulman Brings PEACE OF MIND Tour To New Jersey Performing Arts Center

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Gary Gulman announced his nationalPEACE OF MIND TOUR today. Gary Gulman will be performing over an hour of new material across 30 cities including a stop at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.



A product of Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor.



Over 25 years in comedy, Gary Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer. Gulman's latest special, THE GREAT DEPRESH, set to air on HBO on October 5th, is his most ambitious work yet - a tour de force look at mental illness, equal parts captivating and inspiring. He can be seen in Joaquin Phoenix's JOKER directed by Todd Phillips, releasing on October 4th.



He will also appear in Judd Apatow's new film starring Pete Davidson. Gary was recently profiled in an enormously popular episode of Ira Glass's THIS AMERICAN LIFE.



In 2019, Gary decided to tweet daily advice to comedians and has received accolades for giving back to the comedy community with tools from his 25+ year career in comedy.



Now Gary Gulman is back on tour. For more information, head to GaryGulman.com



Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, October 4th at 10am local and can be purchased by visiting at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street in Newark, New Jersey.





