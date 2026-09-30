GYPSY, A MUSICAL FABLE to Open at Middletown Arts Center

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The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center will take the stage October 16–25, 2026, with the celebrated Gypsy, A Musical Fable. Regarded by many theatre professionals as one of the finest musicals ever created, Gypsy tells the unforgettable story of an ambitious stage mother determined to make her daughters stars – all while harboring dreams of the spotlight herself.

The production is directed by Kathy Connolly, with musical direction by Nick Jupinka and choreography by Samantha Amaral.

Tickets range from $17.50–$32.50, with a $5 discount for students and seniors. A special discounted matinee for seniors age 65+ will be held on Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m., with tickets priced at $15 and $20. All seating is reserved. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100.

About Gypsy, A Musical Fable

Set across America in the 1920s and ’30s, Gypsy follows the indomitable Rose, a fiercely ambitious stage mother determined to make her daughters stars on the fading vaudeville circuit. As Rose pushes her children toward the success she has always dreamed of, changing times and shifting ambitions lead the family in unexpected directions. At the center of the story is Louise, the overlooked daughter who ultimately steps out of her sister’s shadow and transforms into the legendary burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee.

With a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Gypsy is a funny, moving and complex portrait of ambition, family, sacrifice and the relentless pursuit of the spotlight. The celebrated score includes “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “Let Me Entertain You,” “Together Wherever We Go” and “Rose’s Turn.”

The MAC Players production features Victoria Keiser (Rose), Cate Pasterchick (Louise), Liliana Zertuche (June), Brendan Flanagan (Herbie), Johnny Friedman (Tulsa), Patricia McCarron (Tessie/Miss Crachitt), Caitlin Sing (Mazeppa), Renee Green (Electra), Tony Rossi (Pop/Kringelein/Cigar), Arron Little (Yonkers/Phil), Julian Baro (Angie/Georgie/Weber), Aidan Falzon (Jocko/Goldstone/Pastey) and Gabrielle Kendrick (Agnes).

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite, with additional free parking available in the station’s metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 18 Hrs 33 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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