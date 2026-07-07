SUMMER NIGHTS CONCERT to Feature Reina Williams + The Remedy at Middletown Arts Center

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The Middletown Arts Center invites music lovers to an indoor Summer Nights Concert on Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m. in the MAC Theater. The evening will feature Reina Williams + The Remedy, with guest performers Renee Maskin and Patrick Bamburak opening the show. Audiences will enjoy an eclectic lineup of original music spanning reggae, hip-hop, soul, folk, Americana, and indie rock, showcasing some of New Jersey's most accomplished independent musicians in an intimate concert setting.

Tickets are $10, and all proceeds benefit the Middletown Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased at middletownarts.org or by calling the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100.

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

PERFORMERS

REINA WILLIAMS + THE REMEDY

Reina Williams is a dynamic singer-songwriter, producer, and recording artist blending reggae and hip-hop with elements of rock, soul, R&B and EDM.

For two decades, Reina has enchanted audiences across the U.S., performing at festivals and venues that celebrate conscious, feel-good music. She has composed and co-written more than 400 songs and cues, collaborating with industry giants including BMG Production Music, BMG UK and APM.

In the 2000s, Reina embraced her native Baltimore hip-hop scene, writing and performing live to beats she produced, while also producing music for other artists. While working as a recording engineer at Oz Recording Studios, she sat in on sessions with acclaimed artists such as Alicia Keys, Usher, Lil Mo and others.

In 2010, Reina was voted “Baltimore's Best Solo Artist” by Baltimore Magazine. That same year, she was featured in GO Magazine's “100 Women We Love.” In 2011, Reina appeared on FOX's The X Factor, earning praise from Simon Cowell, who remarked that she “made my year” following her standout performance at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. In 2014, her song “Ooh Damn” received the award for Best R&B/Soul Song at the 9th Annual OUT Music Awards. Now based in New Jersey, Reina leads Reina Williams and The Remedy, a powerhouse band that transforms her original music into electrifying live performances.

PATRICK BAMBURAK

Patrick Bamburak is a veteran recording artist, touring musician, songwriter, producer, actor, radio personality, and founding member of the bands bait-oven and Funhaus.

In 2024, Patrick's media production work was accepted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Library & Archive's permanent audio/visual collection. Episodes on Rock Hall founder Seymour Stein and an in-depth interview with Sylvia Reed, the second wife of Lou Reed, from his interview program Indie Café 2wo on NEWHD New York, which Patrick produces and co-hosts, are now part of the permanent collection.

Patrick recently released his second full-length solo album, Digital, on API Records. The album is available on Apple Music, iTunes, and Amazon and features a duet on the track “No Wise” with legendary New York singer-songwriter Marc Jonson.

Patrick is also an on-air radio personality, hosting Patrick Bamburak's Night Music, which airs Fridays from 10 p.m. to midnight ET on NEWHD New York Streaming Radio.

RENEE MASKIN

Known for her distinctive voice—both literally and artistically—Renee Maskin is a staple of the thriving music scene in Asbury Park, NJ. Her prolific songwriting draws from a deep well of influences, ranging from folk and vintage Americana to modern indie rock.

Maskin has opened for a wide range of artists, including Jon Langford (Mekons), William Tyler, Del Amitri, and Tyler Ramsey. She also fronted her former band, Lowlight, on tour in support of The Pretenders. In 2023, she was named Songwriter of the Year by New Jersey Stage Magazine. Her latest single, “Western Shores,” is the first release from her upcoming album, If the World Is Ending, due out this fall.

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