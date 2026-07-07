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THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Middletown Arts Center This Summer

Performances will run July 10–19, 2026.

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THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Middletown Arts Center This Summer

The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center will present Disney’s The Little Mermaid, running July 10–19, 2026. This musical is a mix of adventure, humor and romance that will delight audiences of all ages—whether rediscovering the magic or experiencing it for the first time. 

Directed by Bailey Dumlao, with musical direction by Lauryn Boyle and choreography by Njelama Dacas Johnson, The Little Mermaid brings to life the enchanting story of Ariel, a curious young mermaid who dreams of exploring the world beyond the sea.

Tickets range from $17.50–$32.50, with a $5 discount for students and seniors. A special Children’s Matinee performance will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for children ages 10 and under. All seating is reserved. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100.

ABOUT THE LITTLE MERMAID

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and Disney’s classic animated film, The Little Mermaid is a timeless tale of love, courage and self-discovery. Featuring music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with unforgettable songs including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

The MAC Players production stars Felicia Russell as Ariel, Arron Little as Prince Eric, Javier Coss as Sebastian, Megan Rafferty as Flounder, Lizzy Stefanic as Scuttle, Evan Cerqueira as Ursula, Emily Elias as Flotsam, Eva Demsky as Jetsam, Randy Hurst as King Triton, Brittany Ahr as Chef Louis, Samantha Ust as Grimsby/Ensemble, Sean Kearns as Pilot/Ensemble, Ella Mangano, Juliette Skvarenina, Caitlyn Kaiser, Haley Bella Seda, Evelynn Knox and Gloria Licona Klein as the Mersisters, James Freedley as Windward, and Gabrielle Kendrick as Leeward.

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