GRP Record Label Artists Pay Tribute to Founder Dave Grusin at NJPAC

The event is set for November 17, 2023.
GRP record label artists will pay tribute to Founder Dave Grusin at NJPAC November 17th, as part of TD James Moody Jazz Festival sponsored by TD Bank.
Performances by:
Dave Grusin – composer/piano
Lee Ritenour – guitar
Patti Austin – vocals
Will Downing – vocals
New York Voices – vocals
Jane Monheit – vocals
Randy Brecker – trumpet
Ernie Watts – tenor saxophone
Dave Wecki – drums
Tom Kennedy – bass
The prolific composer Dave Grusin has over 3,000 credits as composer, producer, arranger, conductor, and performer. He has one Academy Award with eight nominations, 10 Grammy Awards with 30 nominations, and four Golden Globe nominations. Audiences will recognize his scores from films such as The Goonies, The Graduate, The Firm, and The Fabulous Baker Boys. Grusin helped build the careers of many artists as the founder of the first all-digital jazz record label, GRP Records. Some of those artists will perform Grusin’s compositions on the NJPAC stage including legendary guitarist Lee Ritenour, R&B singer Will Downing, internationally acclaimed vocal ensemble New York Voices, acclaimed vocalists Patti Austin and Jane Monheit, Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Randy Brecker, prolific saxophonist Ernie Watts, Modern Drummer Hall-of-Famer Dave Wecki, top acoustic and electric bass player Tom Kennedy, and more.
FRI Nov 17 @ 8:00 p.m at NJPAC. Tickets: $49-$79. To purchase, contact NJPAC at 1.888.GO.NJPAC / 1.888.466.5722 or visit NJPAC.org/jazz.
