GREG GUTFELD: THE PLUS TOUR to be Presented at NJPAC in December

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present Greg Gutfeld: The Plus Tour with Special Guest Tom Shillue on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

Greg Gutfeld has been called "outrageous and outspoken," neither of which he denies.

A libertarian, political satirist, humorist, magazine editor and author, he is perhaps best known from Fox News programs "The Five," "The Greg Gutfeld Show" and "Red Eye." Greg is also the host of the late night show "GUTFELD!," where he parodies current events. His new book, The Plus, is self-help for people who hate self-help, filled with tough love and more than a little political incorrectness. He'll be joined by special guest Tom Shillue-actor, comedian, author and "the only person to ever appear as a correspondent on The Daily Show and a host on Fox News" (The Late Show).

Premium Seat VIP Meet Greet Package:

Meet Greg Gutfeld live in-person BEFORE the show! Get your tour poster autographed by Greg and have your photo taken by our professional photographer. Each person will also get a Limited Edition Gutfeld Tour laminate and lanyard. Photos will be made available free for download after the event.

Premium Seat with Autographed Gift Package:

Enjoy premium seating and an autographed Tour Poster



Tickets to see Greg Gutfeld are on-sale Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.