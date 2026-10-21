Alton Brown to Present Evening of Performances at State Theatre New Jersey
The GOOD EATS creator will deliver a show combining humor, science, food, and storytelling at the Central New Jersey performing arts venue.
State Theatre New Jersey will present An Evening of Alton Brown on Saturday, October 24 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $58.
Although he's keeping the details under wraps, Brown has said that with An Evening of Alton Brown he's “stirring up some twists on his greatest hits,” and “spicing things up with new demonstrations, music, and slightly scaled-down mayhem.”
Alton Brown was directing TV commercials when he got the crazy idea to go to culinary school and reinvent the cooking show. The result was Good Eats, an irreverent, science-forward program that kept Brown gainfully employed for over 20 years. Along the way, he hosted iconic programs like Iron Chef America, Cutthroat Kitchen, and Food Network Star. Brown has performed to sold-out crowds across the country since 2013, and his tenth book, a collection of essays and ruminations, Food for Thought, was a New York Times bestseller. With An Evening of Alton Brown, he strips away the spectacle in favor of connection, spontaneity, and storytelling, delivering a show that is equal parts humor, science, food, and heart.
For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.
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