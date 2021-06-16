GET THE LED OUT Announced at Paramount Theatre

Paramount Theatre presents Get The Led Out a group of professional musicians who are passionate about their love of the music of Led Zeppelin.

It's been their mission to bring the studio recordings of "The Mighty Zep" to life on the big concert stage. This is not an impersonator act but rather a group of musicians who were fans first, striving to do justice to one of the greatest bands in rock history!

Get The Led Out, will come to Paramount Theatre on Saturday, November 20th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. For tickets visit www.ticketmaster.com.