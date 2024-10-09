GEMSTONES: LIVE SERIES Comes to Vivid Stage This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vivid Stage is celebrating its 30th Anniversary season, marking decades of bringing contemporary theatre to audiences in the state of New Jersey. Coming up is the second episode of the original series, Gemstones, by Phoebe Farber. Episode 2 runs Wednesday, October 23 at 2 pm and Thursday, October 24 at 8:00 pm.

This series blends the best storytelling qualities of mainstage performances with the exhilarating fun of improv. Gemstones is a structured, longform improvisation series that mixes comedy and drama, and that can be viewed in its entirety or singly. Each performance will begin with a recap of previous episodes, so that audience members can either view the whole series throughout the season, or drop in as they wish. Written by Phoebe Farber, each monthly episode will feature recurring characters and special guests, much like a limited series that can be found on a streaming service, but with the freshness and excitement of live theatre.

In this episode, the family jewelry business is struggling to keep up with the times, having never made the leap from brick and mortar to online sales. Estelle, the matriarch, is determined to hang on to their physical home base in Poughkeepsie, NY, while several of her children are clashing over whether the business is already doomed, or whether there is a strategy for revival. Meanwhile, a pair of journalists have been invited to create a feature story on the business to attract attention. But can a family with so many secrets withstand the scrutiny?

Episode 2 features Noreen Farley (Clinton) as Estelle, and Laura Ekstrand (Livingston) and Becca Landis McLarty (Montclair) as her children Miranda and Skye. Harriett Trangucci (Summit) appears as Norma, a distant relative who would like to be less distant, and Scott McGowan (Maplewood) is Stuart, her husband and the business' accountant. Jason Szamreta (Rahway) is the cousin who designs the jewelry the company sells. Harry Patrick Christian (Montclair) is a journalist who is documenting the family's struggles. Special guest Lulu French (Maplewood) plays the big-spending consultant they hire to create a fashion show for the new line. The episode is directed by Laura Ekstrand, with lighting design by Bryan Clarendon (Ridgewood) and Sound Design by Jeff Knapp (Montville).

The second episode of Gemstones will appear at the Oakes Center on Wednesday, October 23 at 2:00 pm and Thursday, October 24 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $33, $28 for seniors and $25 for students 25 and younger. For advance ticket purchases, go to the website. Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible; assisted listening devices and large print materials are available upon request. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.

