GEMSTONES Episode 4 Comes to Vivid Stage in January

Vivid Stage is celebrating its 30th Anniversary season, marking decades of bringing contemporary theatre to audiences in the state of New Jersey. Coming up is the third episode of the original series, Gemstones, by Phoebe Farber. Episode 4 runs Wednesday, January 8 at 2:00 pm and Saturday, January 11 at 8:00 pm.

This series blends the best storytelling qualities of mainstage performances with the exhilarating fun of improv. Gemstones is a structured, longform improvisation series that mixes comedy and drama, and that can be viewed in its entirety or singly. Each performance will begin with a recap of previous episodes, so that audience members can either view the whole series throughout the season, or drop in as they wish. Written by Phoebe Farber, each monthly episode will feature recurring characters and special guests, much like a limited series that can be found on a streaming service, but with the freshness and excitement of live theatre.

In this episode, Gary returns to Estelle Jewelry with a new product and a new scheme to raise money for his business. Paula wonders whether her profile for Jewelry Now Magazine can go forward. Billy comes back from the trade show without Skye, but with some complicated feelings about her. The love triangle between Stuart, Miranda and Norma enters a new phase, but who will be the odd woman out? Estelle regrets the path not taken, when Ritchie, a neighborhood kid, appears. He's now an IRS agent determined to conduct an audit that could ruin the company.

Episode 4 features Noreen Farley (Clinton) as Estelle, and Laura Ekstrand (Livingston) as her daughter Miranda. Scott McGowan (Maplewood) is Stuart, the married accountant who keeps the family's books and the key to Miranda's heart. Harriett Trangucci (Summit) is his wife, Norma, and Jason Szamreta (Long Branch) plays cousin Billy, a jewelry designer. Clark Carmichael (Hewitt) is Gary, the black sheep son of Estelle. Daria M. Sullivan (Lyndhurst) is the journalist who is documenting - and sometimes amplifying - the family's struggles. Special guest Dave Maulbeck (South Orange) plays the troubled kid from the neighborhood, returning to make new trouble for the family. The episode is directed by Laura Ekstrand, with lighting design by Zach Pizza (Weehawkin) and Sound Design by Jeff Knapp (Montville).

