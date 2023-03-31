G. Riley Mills Will Deliver Spring Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture At Centenary University

Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, actor, and writer G. Riley Mills will present this spring's Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture at Centenary University on Monday, April 10. In his lecture, The Four Revelations, Mills will lay out a simple roadmap for personal and professional success that anyone can follow to pursue their life and career goals. The lecture, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. in the Sitnik Theater in the David and Carol Lackland Center on the University's Hackettstown campus.

"G. Riley Mills is a dynamic speaker with valuable insights on achieving success," said Centenary University Associate Professor of Theatre Arts Stephen Davis, who is hosting this spring's Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture. "A highly-effective and entertaining communicator, he delivers an important message in this thought-provoking lecture that will resonate with Centenary University students and members of the local community."

Co-founder of Pinnacle Performance Company, Mills co-wrote and co-produced The Lost Story of Emmett Till: Trial in the Delta for NBC and Collaboraction, which won a 2022 Emmy Award (Chicago/Midwest). He also consulted on the MSNBC program All In America: Chicago, which won a 2018 Emmy for Outstanding News Discussion and Analysis. Mills is the author of the books The Pin Drop Principle and its follow-up, The Bullseye Principle.

Mills was recently included in the list of Top Leadership Speakers by Inc. and has taught effective communication to executives and CEOs on six continents. He presented his TEDx session Are We Killing Communication? at the Shanghai American School in Shanghai, China. Mills has delivered keynotes at events and institutions such as Columbia University, London Business School, London Chamber of Commerce, London School of Business, New York University, Utrecht University (Netherlands), Singapore Management University, and Manchester United. A member of the Screen Actors Guild, he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Performance from DePaul University.

ABOUT THE GATES-FERRY DISTINGUISHED VISITING LECTURE

The Gates-Ferry Distinguished Visiting Lecture at Centenary University recognizes the dedication to the University of Joseph R. Ferry, trustee from 1948 to 1976 and treasurer of the Board of Trustees for 20 years. It was established to set high standards and goals for students and faculty, and to enrich the quality of life on the Centenary campus.