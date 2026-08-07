ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE to Bring Patrick Page to McCarter Theatre

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McCarter Theatre Center will present Octopus Theatricals' All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain. Created and performed by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Patrick Page (Hadestown) and directed by Simon Godwin, the acclaimed solo production will be presented in McCarter's Berlind Theatre for a limited engagement August 19–30. Due to popular demand, an additional performance has been added on Tuesday, August 25.

A post-show conversation with Patrick Page will follow each performance.

All the Devils Are Here premiered Off-Broadway in October 2023 and quickly earned critical acclaim. The production received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lucille Lortel Award nominations for Outstanding Off-Broadway Solo Performance.

“Patrick Page has an extraordinary ability to make Shakespeare feel immediate, accessible, and deeply human,” said Sarah Rasmussen, Artistic Director of McCarter Theatre Center. “With All the Devils Are Here, he invites audiences to look beyond these iconic villains and consider the complexities of ambition, power, and morality. It's a performance that is as entertaining as it is thought-provoking.”

All the Devils Are Here follows some of Shakespeare's greatest villains—including Richard III, Lady Macbeth, Claudius, Iago, Shylock, and more—whose stories have fascinated audiences for centuries. After decades of bringing iconic villains to life—including Hades in Hadestown, Scar in The Lion King, and the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark—Patrick Page turns his attention to the twisted motivations and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare's most unforgettable evildoers. Seamlessly transforming from one character to the next, Page illuminates Shakespeare's evolving conception of evil, moving from king to murderer to mastermind as he explores more than a dozen of Shakespeare's most unforgettable creations. This tour-de-force performance offers a spellbinding exploration of the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.

The creative team includes Patrick Page (Creator/Performer), Simon Godwin (Director), Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Designer), Emily Rebholz (Costume Designer), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Designer), Darron L. West (Sound Designer), Stewart Productions/Bethany Weinstein Stewart (Tour Production Manager), Natalie Hratcko (Production Stage Manager), Joe Burt (Associate Scenic Designer), Ryan Matthew Hall (Associate Sound Designer), Avery Reagan (Lighting Supervisor), Sam Spear (Tour Technical Director), Mara Isaacs (Executive Producer), Bryan Hunt (Tour Producer) for Octopus Theatricals, and Thomas M. Neff (Co-Producer).

Single and group tickets are now on sale through the Box Office at 91 University Place, online at mccarter.org, or by calling Patron Services at (609) 258-2787. Accessibility services, including ASL-interpreted, audio-described, and open-captioned performances, are also available on selected dates. McCarter Theatre Center in located at 91 University Place, Princeton.

New: Picnic Packages

Before seeing the show, choose a curated picnic to enjoy preshow on the lawn or in the lobby. To learn more, visit mccarter.org/picnicpackages.

About Patrick Page

Patrick Page is a Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner whose acclaimed stage career spans Broadway, classical theater, and new works. He is an Associate Artist of The Old Globe in San Diego and the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., where he has performed celebrated Shakespearean roles including King Lear, Coriolanus, Prospero, Macbeth, Iago, and Claudius. His film credits include Spirited for Apple TV+, In the Heights, Estella Scrooge, The Sixth Reel, and I Am Michael. Television credits include Richard Clay on HBO's The Gilded Age, Octavius Kratt in Schmigadoon!, and appearances on Etoile, Elementary, Madam Secretary, and Flesh and Bone.

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