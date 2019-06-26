Free Summer Movies Come To MPAC Beginning In July
Mayo Performing Arts Center presents free summer movies throughout July and August. Tickets will be available at the MPAC box office beginning July 8 for Captain Marvel. Tickets for other events will be available two weeks prior to showings.
The Lineup includes
Captain Marvel
Thursday, July 25 at 10:30 am and 7 pm
Tickets available beginning July 8 at 12 pm
Peter Rabbit
Thursday, August 8 at 10:30 am
Tickets available beginning July 22 at 12 pm
Airplane!
Thursday, August 8 at 7 pm
Tickets available beginning July 22 at 12 pm
The Lego Movie
Wednesday, August 21 at 10:30 am
Tickets available beginning August 5 at 12 pm
Bohemian Rhapsody
Wednesday, August 21 at 7 pm
Tickets available beginning August 5 at 12 pm
MPAC's free movies are part of its summer Arts in the Community free concerts and movies. MPAC is also presenting free evening events at Vail Mansion Lawn, adjacent to the Theatre, and co-presenting lunchtime concerts wit hMorris Arts at Morristown Green.
Remaining events are as follows:
Free Concerts at Vail
All concerts will take place from 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm. Rain site St. Peter's Church
Thursday, June 27
Tshila
Wednesday, July 10
Second Annual Salsa Under the Stars featuring the Newark Arts High Latin Band
Wednesday, July 31
Lauren Davidson
Wednesday, August 14
The Shrewd Mechanicals
Thursday, August 29
Mama D & the Vexations
Music Beyond Borders:
All concerts at the Morristown Green at 12:30 pm. Rainsite is the United Methodist Church.
Tuesday, June 25 at 12:30 pm
The Zydeco Revelators
Tuesday, July 9 at 12:30 pm
Armando Son Jimenez' Grupo Sabor (Colombian Salsa)
Tuesday, July 23 at 12:30 pm
Forestdance Trio: Music of Africa
Tuesday, August 6 at 12:30 pm
Mariachi Citlalli: A Taste of Mexico
Additional free events may be added throughout the summer.
