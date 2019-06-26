Free Summer Movies Come To MPAC Beginning In July

Mayo Performing Arts Center presents free summer movies throughout July and August. Tickets will be available at the MPAC box office beginning July 8 for Captain Marvel. Tickets for other events will be available two weeks prior to showings.

The Lineup includes

Captain Marvel

Thursday, July 25 at 10:30 am and 7 pm

Tickets available beginning July 8 at 12 pm

Peter Rabbit

Thursday, August 8 at 10:30 am

Tickets available beginning July 22 at 12 pm

Airplane!

Thursday, August 8 at 7 pm

Tickets available beginning July 22 at 12 pm

The Lego Movie

Wednesday, August 21 at 10:30 am

Tickets available beginning August 5 at 12 pm

Bohemian Rhapsody

Wednesday, August 21 at 7 pm

Tickets available beginning August 5 at 12 pm

MPAC's free movies are part of its summer Arts in the Community free concerts and movies. MPAC is also presenting free evening events at Vail Mansion Lawn, adjacent to the Theatre, and co-presenting lunchtime concerts wit hMorris Arts at Morristown Green.

Remaining events are as follows:

Free Concerts at Vail

All concerts will take place from 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm. Rain site St. Peter's Church

Thursday, June 27

Tshila

Wednesday, July 10

Second Annual Salsa Under the Stars featuring the Newark Arts High Latin Band

Wednesday, July 31

Lauren Davidson

Wednesday, August 14

The Shrewd Mechanicals

Thursday, August 29

Mama D & the Vexations

Music Beyond Borders:

All concerts at the Morristown Green at 12:30 pm. Rainsite is the United Methodist Church.

Tuesday, June 25 at 12:30 pm

The Zydeco Revelators

Tuesday, July 9 at 12:30 pm

Armando Son Jimenez' Grupo Sabor (Colombian Salsa)

Tuesday, July 23 at 12:30 pm

Forestdance Trio: Music of Africa

Tuesday, August 6 at 12:30 pm

Mariachi Citlalli: A Taste of Mexico

Additional free events may be added throughout the summer.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2018-2019 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. The Mayo Performing Arts Center has been designated a Major Presenting Organization by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.





