Free NJSO Concert Moved To Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School

The free New Jersey Symphony Orchestra concert on June 21 at 7:30 pm will be held in the auditorium of Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School in Scotch Plains. The concert was originally scheduled to be held at Echo Lake Park in Mountainside, but the park grounds are too saturated from recent heavy rains to hold an outdoor event.

The family-friendly program features concert, theater and dance music from Leonard Bernstein, José Pablo Moncayo, Astor Piazzolla, Florence Price, Duke Ellington and George Gershwin. The program includes hits from West Side Story and Porgy and Bess, Arturo Márquez's Conga del Fuego Nuevo and patriotic favorites, along with Copland's classic "Hoe Down" from Rodeo.

José Luis Domínguez conducts the summer concerts, which are an annual tradition that reflects the Orchestra's commitment to bringing live symphonic music to communities throughout the state.

The concert is free and open to the public. No prior ticket reservations are required.

Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School is located at 667 Westfield Rd. in Scotch Plains.

This concert is sponsored by the Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders, the Westfield Foundation and the Blanche M. and George L. Watts Mountainside Community Foundation.

Full event details for the NJSO's slate of summer concerts are available at njsymphony.org/summer.

Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org, by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476) or in person. The NJSO Patron Services office is located at 60 Park Place, Suite 900, in Newark. Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 am-5 pm, and concert Saturdays, 11 am-5 pm.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You