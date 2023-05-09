Free MPAC ARTS IN THE COMMUNITY Concerts Return For Summer 2023

MPAC's Arts in the Community summer concert series sponsored by ADP returns for summer 2023 with exciting and fun opportunities to enjoy music, to get up and dance and much more. The free series kicks off on June 14 and runs through September.

Events will be held at four locations: Pioneer Park at Headquarters Plaza, adjacent to MPAC at the Vail Mansion Plaza, and Cauldwell Playground. Free movies will be show at MPAC.

The Arts in the Community program is made possible thanks to the support of ADP.

The lineup includes:

Wednesday, June 14

MPAC Music Student of the Month Recital:

Location: Vail Mansion Plaza

Students from Morris County schools honored as MPAC Music Students of the Month throughout this past season showcase their talents.

Music Student of the Month sponsored by The Walter F. and Alice Gorham Foundation, Inc.

Wednesday, June 28

John McDermott Band's Sixties Rock & Roll Revue

Location: Pioneer Park

The John McDermott Band performs the iconic hits and music of the 1960s.

Wednesday, July 12

Joshua Van Ness

Location: Vail Mansion Plaza

Singer songwriter Joshua Van Ness is both the working man's musician and a true indie spirit whose music echoes the classics from decades ago, yet is driven by a desire to stay ahead of the trends.

Wednesday, July 26 at 6 pm

Salsa Under the Stars featuring David Cedeno and His Orchestra

Location: Pioneer Park

MPAC's popular salsa dancing event returns! Dance the night away with the spirited sounds of salsa, merengue and more from David Cedeno and His Orchestra.

Wednesday, August 9

DJ Arjun

Location: Pioneer Park

Born in Mumbai, DJ Arjun is known for his Bollywood and Top 40 dance music mix, infusing his events with energy and enthusiasm that captivates the dance floor!

Wednesday, August 23

Dee Jay Rich

Location: Pioneer Park

It's a summer dance party with Dee Jay Rich, with music ranging from freestyle to hip-hop, Latin to Afro beats, dance to rock, house and more!

Wednesday, September 13

Darius Frowner and LaDonna Burns

Location: Cauldwell Park

When not serving as MPAC's Performing Arts School musical director, Darius Frowner can be found as a regular on the NYC cabaret circuit. Enjoy pop, Broadway and American standards with Darius and acclaimed vocalist LaDonna Burns.

Free movies

Tuesday, August 1 at 10:30 am

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns as he embarks on an epic journey to restore his lost lives. Rated PG

Tuesday, August 1 at 7 pm

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The kingdom of Wakanda fights to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death in the latest chapter of the Marvel action series. Rated PG-13

Tuesday, August 15 at 10:30 am

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and Shawn Mendes (as Lyle) star in this fun-filled, live-action/CGI musical comedy that brings the beloved musically-minded storybook character to life. Rated PG

Tuesday, August 15 at 7 pm

Everything, Everywhere All at Once

Winner of seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis). A middle-aged Chinese immigrant discovers that she can traverse across time and space to save the world from calamity. Rated R

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.