Free MPAC ARTS IN THE COMMUNITY Concerts Return For Summer 2023

MPAC's Arts in the Community summer concert series sponsored by ADP returns for summer 2023 with exciting and fun opportunities to enjoy music, to get up and dance and much more. The free series kicks off on June 14 and runs through September.
Events will be held at four locations: Pioneer Park at Headquarters Plaza, adjacent to MPAC at the Vail Mansion Plaza, and Cauldwell Playground. Free movies will be show at MPAC.
The Arts in the Community program is made possible thanks to the support of ADP.
The lineup includes:
Wednesday, June 14
MPAC Music Student of the Month Recital:
Location: Vail Mansion Plaza
Students from Morris County schools honored as MPAC Music Students of the Month throughout this past season showcase their talents.
Music Student of the Month sponsored by The Walter F. and Alice Gorham Foundation, Inc.
Wednesday, June 28
John McDermott Band's Sixties Rock & Roll Revue
Location: Pioneer Park
The John McDermott Band performs the iconic hits and music of the 1960s.
Wednesday, July 12
Joshua Van Ness
Location: Vail Mansion Plaza
Singer songwriter Joshua Van Ness is both the working man's musician and a true indie spirit whose music echoes the classics from decades ago, yet is driven by a desire to stay ahead of the trends.
Wednesday, July 26 at 6 pm
Salsa Under the Stars featuring David Cedeno and His Orchestra
Location: Pioneer Park
MPAC's popular salsa dancing event returns! Dance the night away with the spirited sounds of salsa, merengue and more from David Cedeno and His Orchestra.
Wednesday, August 9
DJ Arjun
Location: Pioneer Park
Born in Mumbai, DJ Arjun is known for his Bollywood and Top 40 dance music mix, infusing his events with energy and enthusiasm that captivates the dance floor!
Wednesday, August 23
Dee Jay Rich
Location: Pioneer Park
It's a summer dance party with Dee Jay Rich, with music ranging from freestyle to hip-hop, Latin to Afro beats, dance to rock, house and more!
Wednesday, September 13
Darius Frowner and LaDonna Burns
Location: Cauldwell Park
When not serving as MPAC's Performing Arts School musical director, Darius Frowner can be found as a regular on the NYC cabaret circuit. Enjoy pop, Broadway and American standards with Darius and acclaimed vocalist LaDonna Burns.
Free movies
Tuesday, August 1 at 10:30 am
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns as he embarks on an epic journey to restore his lost lives. Rated PG
Tuesday, August 1 at 7 pm
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The kingdom of Wakanda fights to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death in the latest chapter of the Marvel action series. Rated PG-13
Tuesday, August 15 at 10:30 am
Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and Shawn Mendes (as Lyle) star in this fun-filled, live-action/CGI musical comedy that brings the beloved musically-minded storybook character to life. Rated PG
Tuesday, August 15 at 7 pm
Everything, Everywhere All at Once
Winner of seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis). A middle-aged Chinese immigrant discovers that she can traverse across time and space to save the world from calamity. Rated R
