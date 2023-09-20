Frankie Valli Will Perform at bergenPAC Gala in October

Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) in Englewood, New Jersey, will hold its annual gala, a special evening with Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons on Sunday, October 15 starting at 5:00 p.m. Honoring Lloyd Rosenberg AIA, President & CEO of DMR Architects and Liz Corsini MPH, Nonprofit Executive Leader; Hosted By Emmy Award Broadcast JournalistLori Stokes.



The original Jersey boys, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, synonymous with New Jersey, a group that is an American treasure, will perform many of their unforgettable, timeless hits "Sherry," "Walk Like A Man," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Rag Doll," "December '63 - Oh What A Night," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," and more.



bergenPAC will honor Lloyd Rosenberg, AIA President & CEO of DMR Architects, set to receive The Standing Ovation Award. He is the driving force behind the firm whose vision executed the recent renovations at bergenPAC, transforming the performing arts center into a modern state of the art cultural center while preserving its historical brilliance.



Liz Corsini, MPH, Nonprofit Executive Leader, will receive The Legends Award. Liz Corsini's partnership with bergenPAC and Bergen Family Center during the pandemic brought a wide range of essential programs to the community, benefiting individuals of all ages. Corsini worked with bergenPAC's Performing Arts School, assisting in executing bergenPAC’s mission of bringing arts education to underserved communities during the pandemic.



bergenPAC's Board Chair Valerie V. Huttle shares, “bergenPAC’s gala is our major celebration of and for empowering the arts in our communities, achieving our mission that the arts should be accessible to all, regardless of background or circumstance. Through our fundraising efforts, we strive to create and sustain life-changing arts education programs and world class entertainment that are inclusive and available to everyone.”



bergenPAC’s gala is an experience designed to celebrate the majesty of bergenPAC's arts education programs, achievements, and the joys of coming together. Be part of an evening that encapsulates elegance, allure, and a touch of magic. Get ready to be swept away into a world of culture and enchantment, where the memories made will linger long after the night has drawn to a close.