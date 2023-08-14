Frank Sinatra & Dean Martin Live Performance Benefiting Make-A-Wish New Jersey At Spring Lake Theatre

The one-act live on-stage event will benefit Make-A-Wish New Jersey, whose mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan, Mandy Gonzalez, Kara Lindsay, and More Join BROADWAY IN THE PARK at SOMA St Photo 1 Jordan, Gonzalez, Lindsay, and More Join BROADWAY IN THE PARK at SOMA Stage
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
THE PIANIST, Directed and Adapted by Emily Mann, is Coming to George Street Playhouse Photo 3 THE PIANIST, Directed and Adapted by Emily Mann, is Coming to George Street Playhouse
Review: A TAILOR NEAR ME at NJ Rep-A Must-See World Premiere Photo 4 Review: A TAILOR NEAR ME at NJ Rep-A Must-See World Premiere

Frank Sinatra & Dean Martin Live Performance Benefiting Make-A-Wish New Jersey At Spring Lake Theatre

Frank Sinatra & Dean Martin Live Performance Benefiting Make-A-Wish New Jersey At Spring Lake Theatre

On Saturday, September 2nd, Spring Lake Community House & Theatre in Spring Lake, New Jersey will host an exciting, one-night only performance, Click Here & Dean Martin. The one-act live on-stage event will benefit Make-A-Wish New Jersey, whose mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Backed by a small jazz band onstage, A Night At The Sands... takes the audience back to 1960's Las Vegas, to the Sands Hotel, for an evening of music, laughs and nostalgia with two of the most iconic performers of the 20th century, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour in The Brown Room, and then take their seats in the theatre for an evening of entertainment filled with the hit songs, gags and antics that made the Rat Pack's performances legendary.

Patrick Lavery stars as Frank Sinatra and Michael Patrick Dominick as Dean Martin. The evening's music is directed by Jennifer Vitanzo. This event is generously hosted and sponsored by the Spring Lake Community House & Theatre, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

For nearly twenty years, Michael Patrick Dominick and talented musicians and singers from the greater tri-state area have produced and performed dozens of musical productions, including A Night At The Sands... on multiple occasions, raising tens of thousands of dollars for Make-A-Wish. Michael's family experienced the life-changing power of a wish 30 years ago, when his younger brother Matthew, who courageously battled a brain tumor, was granted his wish to travel to the Walt Disney World Resort. The experience served as a welcomed respite to their entire family and since then, with the help of countless friends and talented performers over the years, they have helped raise funds to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses for Make-A-Wish chapters in New Jersey, Philadelphia, Syracuse, New York City and Connecticut.

Michael's brother Matthew is now over 25 years cancer-free.

"We're thrilled to bring A Night At The Sands to Spring Lake Community House & Theatre and are grateful for their support in our efforts to raise the vital funds needed to create life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses," shared Michael Patrick Dominick, director and co-star of the event, and Assistant Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. "The generosity and support of Patricia Barry, Executive Director of Spring Lake Community House & Theatre, and our host, Dr. Ellen Miele of Spring Lake Pediatrics, has been inspiring to all of us involved in this special production. Along with Patrick Lavery as Frank Sinatra and our talented band led by Jennifer Vitanzo, when we take the stage September 2nd, we want to bring the audience back to 1960's Las Vegas, and ensure them a night filled with laughs, smiles, music to sing along to, and a sense of fulfillment, knowing that their presence will help make a difference in the life of a child, restoring hope when hope is needed most."

Tickets can be purchased in advance by making a $50 donation per person at Click Here. For reservations via check made payable to Make-A-Wish New Jersey, contact Michael Patrick Dominick directly at 215.272.5032 or mdominick@nj.wish.org.

Band Members:
Jennifer Vitanzo I James Belyo I Joey D'Alessio I Michael Dugger I Tom Santone
Frank Petrino I Michael Ventoso

When:
Saturday, September 2nd 2023
6:30pm Cocktail Hour / 7:30pm Performance

Where:
Spring Lake Community House & Theatre
300 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, New Jersey

Tickets, Reservations, Questions & More Information:
Click Here
 

For more information about Make-A-Wish New Jersey, visit nj.wish.org.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
NJ Rep Extends Run of Michael Tuckers A TAILOR NEAR ME, Starring Richard Kind and James Pi Photo
NJ Rep Extends Run of Michael Tucker's A TAILOR NEAR ME, Starring Richard Kind and James Pickens Jr

Don't miss the extended run of Michael Tucker's A Tailor Near Me at NJ Rep Theatre. Starring Richard Kind and James Pickens Jr, this captivating production has been extended for more opportunities to see this incredible show. Get your tickets now!

2
American Repertory Ballet to Present Work by Ethan Stiefel, Meredith Rainey, and More in 2 Photo
American Repertory Ballet to Present Work by Ethan Stiefel, Meredith Rainey, and More in 2023/24 Season

American Repertory Ballet (ARB) has unveiled its 2023-2024 season under the leadership of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel. A bold reflection of the company's uniqueness, the upcoming season expands artistic boundaries and introduces exciting new dance and music.

3
Penn & Teller to Play The State Theatre New Jersey in September Photo
Penn & Teller to Play The State Theatre New Jersey in September

State Theatre New Jersey and Metropolitan Entertainment will present Penn & Teller on Saturday, September 23 at 8:00PM.

4
Audio-Described Performance of MISS ABIGAILS GUIDE TO DATING, MATING, AND MARRIAGE! C Photo
Audio-Described Performance of MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE TO DATING, MATING, AND MARRIAGE! Comes to The Theater Project

The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, will be offering an audio-described performance of the comedy, Miss Abigail’s Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage! at the Burdorff Center in Maplewood on Thursday, Aug. 24.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Video Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Welcome to Matteson
NJ Rep (9/28-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gospel Holiday
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Montero Performs Montero plus Bizet’s Carmen
State Theatre New Jersey (6/02-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ELF: The Musical
Algonquin Arts Theatre (12/02-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash with the Jersey Tenors
Surflight Theatre (12/31-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (3/15-3/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grumpy Old Men: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Annie
State Theatre New Jersey (2/02-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jurassic Park in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (10/28-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You