Frank Sinatra & Dean Martin Live Performance Benefiting Make-A-Wish New Jersey At Spring Lake Theatre

On Saturday, September 2nd, Spring Lake Community House & Theatre in Spring Lake, New Jersey will host an exciting, one-night only performance, Click Here & Dean Martin. The one-act live on-stage event will benefit Make-A-Wish New Jersey, whose mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Backed by a small jazz band onstage, A Night At The Sands... takes the audience back to 1960's Las Vegas, to the Sands Hotel, for an evening of music, laughs and nostalgia with two of the most iconic performers of the 20th century, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour in The Brown Room, and then take their seats in the theatre for an evening of entertainment filled with the hit songs, gags and antics that made the Rat Pack's performances legendary.

Patrick Lavery stars as Frank Sinatra and Michael Patrick Dominick as Dean Martin. The evening's music is directed by Jennifer Vitanzo. This event is generously hosted and sponsored by the Spring Lake Community House & Theatre, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

For nearly twenty years, Michael Patrick Dominick and talented musicians and singers from the greater tri-state area have produced and performed dozens of musical productions, including A Night At The Sands... on multiple occasions, raising tens of thousands of dollars for Make-A-Wish. Michael's family experienced the life-changing power of a wish 30 years ago, when his younger brother Matthew, who courageously battled a brain tumor, was granted his wish to travel to the Walt Disney World Resort. The experience served as a welcomed respite to their entire family and since then, with the help of countless friends and talented performers over the years, they have helped raise funds to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses for Make-A-Wish chapters in New Jersey, Philadelphia, Syracuse, New York City and Connecticut.

Michael's brother Matthew is now over 25 years cancer-free.

"We're thrilled to bring A Night At The Sands to Spring Lake Community House & Theatre and are grateful for their support in our efforts to raise the vital funds needed to create life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses," shared Michael Patrick Dominick, director and co-star of the event, and Assistant Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. "The generosity and support of Patricia Barry, Executive Director of Spring Lake Community House & Theatre, and our host, Dr. Ellen Miele of Spring Lake Pediatrics, has been inspiring to all of us involved in this special production. Along with Patrick Lavery as Frank Sinatra and our talented band led by Jennifer Vitanzo, when we take the stage September 2nd, we want to bring the audience back to 1960's Las Vegas, and ensure them a night filled with laughs, smiles, music to sing along to, and a sense of fulfillment, knowing that their presence will help make a difference in the life of a child, restoring hope when hope is needed most."

Tickets can be purchased in advance by making a $50 donation per person at Click Here. For reservations via check made payable to Make-A-Wish New Jersey, contact Michael Patrick Dominick directly at 215.272.5032 or mdominick@nj.wish.org.

Band Members:

Jennifer Vitanzo I James Belyo I Joey D'Alessio I Michael Dugger I Tom Santone

Frank Petrino I Michael Ventoso

When:

Saturday, September 2nd 2023

6:30pm Cocktail Hour / 7:30pm Performance

Where:

Spring Lake Community House & Theatre

300 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, New Jersey

Tickets, Reservations, Questions & More Information:

Click Here



For more information about Make-A-Wish New Jersey, visit nj.wish.org.