Former U.S Senator Al Franken To Speak At The Drew Forum At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken will be the second speaker in Drew University's 2024-2025 Drew Forum series at Mayo Performing Arts Center. Senator Franken will speak at MPAC on Monday, February 3 at 7:30 pm. Charles Stile, political columnist and former New Jersey statehouse political reporter for The Bergen Record, will serve as moderator.

Tickets are $39-$79 and are available at www.MayoArts.Org, by calling the MPAC Box Office at 973-539-8008.

Former Senator and comedian Al Franken delves into the critical issues of the country with humor and insight, emphasizing the need for collective action to safeguard the nation's foundation. Through a blend of personal experience, satire, and sharp analysis, he urges all Americans to recognize their power for positive change. The message is clear, and often funny; it's time to speak up and shape the future of democracy.

From past and future presidents and vice presidents, to comedians, journalists, and Pulitzer Prize-winning historians, each year the Drew Forum cedes the stage to unique perspectives, thought leaders, and changemakers. The Drew Forum lecture series is generously sponsored by the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

The Drew Forum series concludes on April 28 with a talk by award-winning comedian and New York Times best-selling author Andy Borowitz, moderated by award-winning journalist Paula Zahn.

