Final Weeks to Visit NIGHT FORMS: INFINITE WAVE, the Interactive Light and Sound Experience at Grounds For Sculpture

This second installment of Grounds For Sculpture's partnership with Philadelphia-based Klip Collective activates the sculpture park with 12 sound and light installations.

Mar. 07, 2023  
Night Forms: Infinite Wave, the site-specific, multi-sensory experience on view at Grounds For Sculpture since November 2022, is now in its final weeks and will close on Sunday, April 2. This second installment of Grounds For Sculpture's partnership with Philadelphia-based Klip Collective activates the sculpture park with 12 sound and light installations, creating an interactive, immersive environment during evening hours that is designed to engage visitors with GFS's art and horticultural collections.

﻿Lighting, sound, and video projection mapping, a process pioneered by Klip Collective, provide the exhibition's evening landscape. Unique dialogues with specific works of art in the collection-including Carlos Dorrien's The Nine Muses and sculptures by Bruce Beasley, Elizabeth Strong-Cuevas, and Isaac Witkin-offer new perspectives on the works of art and multidimensional space. Night Forms: Infinite Wave also reinterprets popular works, such as Frog Head Rainbow featuring artist Michelle Post's sculpture The Oligarchs.

Visitors can take part in the exhibition by interacting with two of the installations on view: at Bruce Beasley's work Dorion, a joystick, when moved, seems to alter the projection and provides a heightened sense of illusion; and in the amphitheater, two musical xylophones that can be played by visitors create a corresponding ripple effect through the installation.

Tickets for the exhibition's final weeks, through Sunday, April 2, are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229159®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.groundsforsculpture.org%2Fnight-forms-tickets%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Advance online tickets are required for entry.




