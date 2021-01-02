Farmstead Arts Center Presents WINTER IS MURDER! Live Whodunit Via Zoom

Farmstead Arts Center presents Winter is Murder! a live "Whodunit" Show (via Zoom). The event takes place on Saturday, January 9th, 8:00 pm (Zoom doors open at 7:45 pm).

This benefit "Whodunit" supports the Farmstead Arts Center and the Lord Stirling Theater Company.

Patrons are being asked to consider a $20 donation, and for those of you who can, please give more.

Donate to reserve your "Zoom Seat" here. The Zoom Link will be emailed to you before the show.

It's a gathering like no other... an online "whodunit" mystery with mayhem and mischief!

The evening is about the "disappearance" of Dr. Udat Hertz, the notable plastic surgeon. He's the only one who would do incognito house calls during Covid19 in the wealthy, exclusive suburb of Gottalota Hills. The doctor rang thrice... But will he anymore?

You can choose to interact or sit back and watch the show! Please note, this show contains adult content.

Show duration: approximately 1 hour