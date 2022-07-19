Fantasia With Special Guest Jazzmeia Horn Announced At NJPAC This Fall

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Grammy-winning R&B superstar Fantasia with special guest and winner of NJPAC's Sarah Vaughan International Competition Jazzmeia Horn to the big stage on Thursday, November 10 at 8 PM.



Fantasia, a powerhouse vocalist, is the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to debut at No. 1 with her first hit single, "I Believe." Her other chart-toppers include "When I See U," "Free Yourself," and "Without Me." Fantasia won the hearts of America in 2004 as the season three winner of Fox's American Idol.



For Fantasia Barrino, winning American Idol in 2004 was just the beginning of a skyrocketing career. A GRAMMY winner for her song "Bittersweet," Fantasia acts, tours, records, and continues to top the Billboard R&B charts.



Jazzmeia Horn found her spotlight as the winner of NJPAC's Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition in 2013. Named "among the most exciting young vocalists in jazz" by The New York Times, Jazzmeia has received GRAMMY nominations for her albums Dear Love, A Social Call, and Love and Liberation. Experience the distinctive vocal stylings of these two award-winning singers.





Tickets to see Fantasia and Jazzmeia Horn go on-sale Friday, July 23, at 10 AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's Town Square, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors (including almost two million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.

Visit NJPAC.org or call 1-888-GO-NJPAC for more information.