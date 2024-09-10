Fall Family Events Announced At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's not all about hayrides and pumpkin-pickin' this fall. This October MPAC has two fun music-related events for families with children young and old – Blippi: Join the Band Tour on October 5 and Encanto: The Sing-Along Concert October 13. Oh, and we don't talk about Bruno…

Blippi: Join the Band Tour

Saturday, October 5 at 1 pm & 5 pm; Tickets $39-$59

C'mon and join Blippi to make music in your hometown in the brand new live Blippi: Join the Band Tour! Blippi will be joined onstage by Meekah, their singing and dancing buddies and live musicians to explore what makes music, including sounds, rhythms and instruments, through all your favorite Blippi hits. So grab your drumsticks, tune up your guitar, and move those feet with Blippi and get ready for a musical performance that's fun for the whole family!

“We are turning it up to 11 with the Blippi: Join the Band Tour this Fall,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live. “Blippi is a rockstar for today's kids and has been delighting millions of children and families all over the world. A brand new show that amps up the excitement to an even higher volume with a live band onstage was the next logical step in continuing Blippi touring around the world."

Blippi inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun. Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views across platforms including Netflix, HBO Max, Cartoonito, Sky, Amazon and YouTube, and millions of fans around the world. The franchise has expanded rapidly since it was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners. Blippi's buddies Meekah and Juca have spun off into their own shows and Blippi lives off the screen as well with sold-out live events, popular music tracks, and in-demand toys available at all major retailers.

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert

Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 3 pm: Tickets; $29-$59

Experience the film Encanto while singing along with its chart-topping hits, performed by a live band! Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert features all the music of the Academy Award-winning film, including iconic hits like “We Don't Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” performed live by Banda de la Casita. Fans are encouraged to dress up as any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices to transform MPAC into one big celebration of the Madrigal family.

“Banda de la Casita” is the on-stage band bringing the magical, musical world of Disney Encanto – The Sing Along Film Concert to life during the live-to-film concert experience! The Banda's vibrant and dynamic performances of the treasured songs from the movie infuses each note with the spirit and energy of the film's original soundtrack. Featuring a blend of traditional Colombian rhythms and contemporary styles, “Banda de la Casita” captures and celebrates the heart and la familia of Encanto.

